Welcome the year-end holiday at the luxurious Conrad Bali, where the five-star resort has curated a series of unique programmes and experiences for all. From the second annual Festive Arcade to an array of tropical festivities including creative workshops and culinary delights, this festive season at Conrad Bali will be the perfect destination to end the year with the family.

Festive Arcade and Workshops

Following the success of its inaugural Festive Arcade in 2022, guests will once again get the opportunity to support independent artisans and share unique gifts for the family. Running every weekend from 10 to 25 December 2023 at Spice, this year’s Festive Arcade will see world-class contemporary artists, designers, and jewellers in the spotlight.

Guests will get the opportunity to explore the finest of Bali’s burgeoning modern art scene at the pop-up market, featuring over 20 local artisans and creative brands that will showcase their exceptional creations. From trendy homewares, artisanal sweets, and natural skincare to sophisticated jewellery and striking ceramics, the Festive Arcade will uphold its strong commitment to artisanship, sustainability, ethical practices, and minimal waste.

Across the two-week pop-up market, guests can also participate in a range of diverse workshops that will guarantee guests enjoy a fun and crafty festive season. From bath bombs and perfume making to hand-building potter and painting workshops for adults, as well as an exciting lineup of artsy activities for children, guests of all ages will have plenty of opportunities to tap into their creative side.

Christmas and New Year Indulgences

As always, Conrad Bali has a series of heartwarming and indulgent Christmas and New Year activations and feasts in store for you. Officially welcoming the holiday season with a Tree Lighting Ceremony, guests are invited to witness as the sparkling lights illuminate the three-metre-tall Christmas tree at the East Lobby Lounge on Sunday, 10 December 2023, from 5pm to 6.30pm.

On Sunday, 24 December 2023, savour a sumptuous Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet at the Poolside, from 7pm to 10pm. Guests will be spoiled with farm-to-table freshness to bountiful seafood on ice selection. The buffet dinner will feature flavours of the season, serving up various food stations including a Turkey Carving Station. Priced at IDR 900,000++ per person.

Meanwhile, over at Eight Degrees South Restaurant, enjoy the Christmas Eve Dinner Set Menu from 6pm onwards. The 6-course set menu has been carefully designed to fill your heart with warmth and your taste buds with delight. Priced at IDR 900,000++ per person.

On Monday, 25 December 2023, celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a Christmas Day Brunch at Eight Degrees South Restaurant, from 12pm to 3pm. Feast on the bountiful culinary delights at its variety of stations, promising a heartwarming celebration to be cherished with loved ones. Priced at IDR 820,000++ per person.

On Sunday, 31 December 2023, fuel up before ringing in the New Year with the New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet at the Poolside. Starting from 7.30pm onwards, revel in a spectacular dinner buffet, meticulously prepared to please guests’ appetites, from roast meats to succulent seafood, refreshing salads and mouthwatering desserts. Priced at IDR 950,000++ per person.

At Eight Degrees South Restaurant, savour the New Year’s Eve Dinner Set Menu, from 7.30pm onwards. Dive into a culinary journey with a 6-course set menu, priced at IDR 950,000++ per person. Post dinner, head to the East Lobby Lounge for the After Party starting from midnight until 3am. Toast to an unforgettable evening of dining and celebration, with Canapés priced at IDR 285,000++ per person and prepare to ring in the New Year in style.

To check out Conrad Bali’s full festive programme, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact them via WhatsApp at +1 612 699 2387 or email bali.reservations@conradhotels.com

Conrad Bali

Jl. Pratama 168, Tanjung Benoa

+1 612 699 2387

bali.reservations@conradhotels.com

conradbali.com