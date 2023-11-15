Spend a marvellous festive holiday with loved ones at Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express Baruna Bali, where they’ve curated an array of tropical-themed festive fun. From enticing stay offers, exquisite dining and cheerful celebrations, this year-end in Bali will be brimming with excitement and seasonal cheer.

Boasting spectacular pool and beach fun, exceptional dining and fantastic wellness experiences, these properties provide the perfect destination for the holiday season. To mark the beginning of the festive season, join the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on 1 December 2023. Taking place at Baruna Lawn Garden from 5pm, guests are invited to witness as the towering 15-metre-high Christmas tree lights up. The event will feature a visit from Santa Claus and a live choir performance from Widya Asih orphanage.

A Festive Culinary Celebration

On 24 December 2023, the vibrant Kuta resort invites you to indulge in a sumptuous Christmas Eve Sunset Dinner at Envy Restaurant. Held from 6pm to 10pm, savour a delightful 3-course set menu including a glass of wine, priced at IDR 1,000,000nett per person. The delectable dishes include Taco Pulled Beef, Mini Chicken Full Von Pan, Pan-fried White Fish, Grilled Beef Wagyu, and Passion Fruit Creamoux. The dinner will feature Live Choir and Music Performances for entertainment.

On 25 December 2023, greet Christmas Day with a Christmas Day Set Menu Family Style Dinner at Palms Restaurant. Available from 6pm to 10pm, the dinner is priced at IDR 1,000,000nett per person including one glass of sangria. Enjoy an array of scrumptious bites including mains such as BBQ Pork Ribs, Grilled Honey Tiger Prawn, and Roasted turkey with Herb Butter Gravy, while Sunny Mango or Green Matcha Bowls serve as sweet palate-cleansing desserts. The dinner will feature Live Music and Fire Dance Performances.

On 31 December 2023, fuel up before a night of celebrations with the New Year’s Eve Dinner at Envy Restaurant. From 6pm to 11pm, revel in a special dinner, showcasing a variety of food stations, from Canapé Station, Indian Corner, Seafood on Ice, Soup Station, BBQ Station, Live Carving with Suckling Pig, Lamb Shank, Baby Roasted Chicken and special treats from the Dessert Station such as Chocolate Fountain. The dinner is priced at IDR 1,500,000 nett per person with access to the countdown party.

Following dinner, put on your finest tropical attire and head over to the ‘tropicolour-themed’ Countdown Garden Party at Baruna Lawn Garden. The night will feature a lineup of entertainment, from a live band to a live DJ performance, and fireworks.

Kids under 12 years old dine for 50% off for all festive dining promotions. Enjoy the early bird promotion of a 30% discount for bookings made until 17 December 2023.

Wellness Treatments and Joyful Activities

Amidst the festive celebrations, one mustn’t forget to take the time to recharge. Guests can indulge in rejuvenating treatments at Tea Tree Spa. From December 2023 to 1 January 2024, the spa is offering treatments created exclusively for the festive season. Starting from IDR 800,000 per person, the variety of treatments includes the 3-hour Baruna Indulgence, the 2-hour Baruna Tropical Relaxation, and the 1½ -hour Baruna Body Special.

Additionally, families can enjoy fun quality times together with activities curated by the resort including Walking into the Universe, a VR experience at the resort hub, Soccer Game Competition, Table Tennis, and Pool Table competition.

On 24 & 26 December 2023, the resort presents “Where Birds and People Meet with Bali Bird Park”, an educational and familiarisation programme by Bali Bird Park for bird conservation. The programme features 2 sessions, an education session and a familiarisation session (photo session), conducted by a professional bird keeper and two bird maids. Held at Envy Garden from 3pm to 5pm.

On 28 December 2023, both young and adult guests can enjoy Chocolate Making and Tasting with Krakakoa Chocolate. Held at Palms Restaurant from 3pm to 5pm, join the workshop and enjoy the chocolate journey hosted by the Krakakoa Chocolate team. Priced at IDR 450,000 nett per person, reservations a minimum of one day in advance are required. This workshop is open to outside guests.

A Festive Escape Awaits

To accommodate your year-end celebrations, enjoy special room packages for stays during Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve. Accommodating with everything you need, Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali offers rates starting from IDR 3,900,000++ per room per night, inclusive of daily breakfast for two persons at Palms Restaurant, a one-time special festive dinner for two persons on 25 December 2023 at Palms Restaurant or on 31 December 2023 at Envy Restaurant, and complimentary access to all resort facilities.

Meanwhile, indulge in a convenient and easy getaway at Holiday Inn Express Baruna Bali, offering rates starting from IDR 3,000,000++ per room per night, inclusive of daily breakfast for two persons, a one-time special festive dinner for two persons on 25 December 2023 at Palms Restaurant or on 31 December 2023 at Envy Restaurant, and complimentary access to rooftop infinity pool.

These packages are applicable with a minimum of three nights’ stay with the period of stay including 25 December 2023 and 31 December 2023.

