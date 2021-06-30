Becoming a favourite for both residents and tourists alike, Cibo Bali is a cosy, understated Italian restaurant in Canggu full of hearty, wholesome food. There’s so much Cibo has to offer diners, from their homemade pasta to their special Campari Bar, so we’ve listed ten things that we know you’ll love about this gem of a restaurant:

(1) The Atmosphere

When you walk into a restaurant with soul, it’s immediately noticeable. There’s a warmth in the atmosphere that’s easy to recognise and makes you feel at ease. This is the feeling of walking into Cibo Bali.

Creating an almost ‘Tuscan’ corner on the Pantai Berawa street front, complete with a real olive tree as its centrepiece, Cibo Bali is more than just a restaurant. It’s a pocket of Italy’s favourite things where an indoor and outdoor restaurant, bakery, deli, Campari Bar and Gelateria come together.

(2) Chef Diego Martinelli

Whilst cliché, the saying ‘like Mama used to make’ wouldn’t be too much of a stretch at Cibo, helmed by Italian Chef Diego Martinelli. Diego brings the heart and soul of his home-country into the kitchen and makes sure that everything is homemade, fresh and artisanal. No shortcuts for this Chef.

Chef Diego brings 20 years of experience to Cibo’s kitchen. He has worked in Bvlgari Hotel & Resorts, Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Ferrari Automobili S.p.a. and numerous Four Seasons Hotels. After two decades perfecting his skills, he now uses his craft and love for his hometown cuisine to create a menu of his choosing, bringing a real, authentic taste of Italy to his guests. Always welcoming, Diego will make you feel at home. If you’re feeling adventurous, let Chef recommend your meal for you!

(3) Cold Cuts, Cheese and An





Whilst not compulsory, it’s highly advised that when in Cibo, do as the Italians do… and that is to settle in for a long and leisurely meal, sampling their delights from antipasti to desserts.

Delicate, homemade cold cuts are the way to start, with Prosciutto, Beef Bresaola, Porchetta Ham, Pancetta and Cured Lonzino all available, best enjoyed their artisanal cheese board.

Other Italian starters not to miss include the Vitello Tonnato (thinly sliced veal tenderloin, tuna sauce and crispy capers), Burrata Cheese (served with marinated heirloom tomatoes, caprese sauce, basil oil and aromatic crumbs) and the Angus Beef Carpaccio (with truffle mayo, wild ruccola and Parmigiano cheese).

(4) Homemade Pastas





It’s important to note that, like everything in Cibo, the pasta is homemade and handmade. Following an authentic Italian philosophy of pasta, that less is more, the pasta dishes at Cibo are simple but incredibly rich in flavour.

And easy favourite is the Pappardelle al Ragu, a smooth, meaty mixture of slow cooked pork and beef ragu; as is the Lasagna, made with a 12-hour cooked bolognese ragu and cream of milk. Those with a seafood craving may opt for the Squid Ink Tonnarelli, made with octopus bottarga, tiger prawns and a touch of chilli, garlic and white wine.

Vegetarians will love the Pumpkin Tortelloni made with aged Parmigiano fondue, the Potato Gnocchi in cherry tomato sauce and fresh Burrata, or indeed the most indulgent of them all, Taglioni Quattro Formaggi, made with four cheese.

(5) The Dry-Aged Tomahawk Steak





The latest addition to this Italian treasure is a highly talked about dry-aged meat menu, where their enormous Tomahawk Steak draws most attention. At around 1.2-1.5kg, this hefty stock (Marble Score) is scored, seasoned, put to the fire, doused in olive oil, sprinkled with rocket and parmesan for that Italian touch. A perfect meal for sharing.

For other mains, Chef Diego brings Italy’s heftier classics to the menu, including Porchetta (crispy pork belly, roasted pear, red onion jam, grain mustard) and the Beef Cheek Brasato (overnight braised in Sangiovese wine, truffled potato puree and capsicum peperonata).

(6) The Tiramisu and Limoncello

Two staples when it comes to finishing off a meal at Italian restaurant. Yet, more often than not, restaurants can’t quite get their Tiramisu right, and their Limoncello is too thick, sweet and sickly.

Perhaps Chef Diego was on a mission, because he and his team have really mastered these two must-haves. The Tiramisu consists of the classic espresso-infused biscuit, mascarpone mousse and dark chocolate. The Limoncello is light, tangy and not too sweet. A digestif made right.

(7) The Campari Bar

Yes that’s right, a whole bar dedicated to this favourite apéritif! From Campari Spritz to Negronis, this dedicated bar puts this Italian liqueur front and centre, complimenting the food and atmosphere at Cibo Bali.

An on-going promotion serves up selected Campari cocktails for only IDR 89.000++ a glass! That should get the party started…

(8) The Deli & Bakery





The warm wafts of baking bread help to give Cibo Bali its wholesome atmosphere, like an Italian country farmhouse.

Cibo bakes an array of artisanal breads and pastries, sold over the counter for anyone to take home. Handmade Rosemary Focaccia, Potato Buns and delicious, chocolate-filled Bombolinis. Don’t come here on a diet.

(9) The Gelateria

Really, to put the cherry on top, Cibo has their very own Gelateria, serving dense, creamy, silky-smooth gelato in an array of flavours. Just the way gelato should be!

(10) The Practical Things

For ultimate ease and comfort, Cibo Bali have made sure to tick off some practical boxes. Firstly, there is plenty of parking for cars and bikes in front and behind the restaurant. They have both indoor and outdoor seating, depending on your preference (reserve in advance to ensure). And importantly they are open everyday from 10am to 10pm.

CIBO! Bali

Jalan Pantai Berawa

Monday – Sunday : 10.00 – 22.00

@cibobali

wa.me/6281236715490