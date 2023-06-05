The luxurious Alila Villas Uluwatu announces an exciting dining event at CIRE as they collaborate with the Jakarta-based August restaurant, one of the rising restaurants in Asia, which was recently crowned winner of the American Express ‘One To Watch Award’ at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023.

From 16-18 June 2023, foodies in Bali will have something to look forward to as the five-star resort’s renowned CIRE restaurant will play host to a four-hands collaboration dinner with August. Uniting two passionate chefs, each with their unique culinary flair, the epicurean journey will see Chef Sheandy Satria of Alila Villas Uluwatu join forces with August’s Chef-Owner, Hans Christian, to present an exquisite 11-course dinner tasting menu and a Sunday Brunch.

Chef Sheandy Satria Chef Hans Christian

A harmonious marriage of contemporary flavours and Indonesian influences is the very essence of August’s DNA, whose elegant and modern restaurant located in Jakarta’s SCBD area has progressively made waves since its establishment in 2021.

Inspired by his travels and childhood memories, Chef Hans takes diners on an immersive experience with the stories behind each dish, which utilise high-quality, fresh locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients from across the Indonesian archipelago. Chef Sheandy’s prowess at drawing inspiration from local flavours and redefining them in authentic dishes utilising Western techniques results in the perfect match with innovative and flavourful creations.

Diners can expect bountiful tantalising dishes during the four-hands dinner, including an array of snacks and appetisers such as Razor Clam Tempura and Rabbit Rillettes with charcoal ‘cakwe’, and Alila garden chilli jam. Indulge in offerings of the sea with the White Fish with lemongrass & ham broth and ginger flower, while meat lovers can enjoy the likes of Lamb Short Loin with caramelised galangal, tomato curry and aromatic herbs – all immaculately and imaginatively plated.

Guests can also look forward to a decadent Sunday Brunch at CIRE and revel in a leisurely affair, spoiled with a medley of lobster creations, wonderfully prepared with the right balance of sweet, sour, spicy, and umami flavours.

Alila Villas Uluwatu’s liquid maestro, Putu Wirawan, will spoil guests with his innovative cocktails as they soak in the magical views from the clifftop perch. Secure your seats on this exclusive and unforgettable journey filled with culinary surprises and thrills.

Taking place at CIRE restaurant, the four-hands dinner will be held on 16 & 17 June 2023, while the Sunday Brunch will be held on 18 June 2023, from 12pm – 4pm.

For more information or reservations, please visit alilahotels.com/uluwatu or email uluwatu@alilahotels.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Belimbing Sari Tambiyak, Pecatu, Uluwatu

+62 261 848 2166 | +62 811 385 5729

uluwatu@alilahotels.com

alilahotels.com/uluwatu