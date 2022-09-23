Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has reopened its signature Cucina Restaurant with a fresh new concept. The revamped Cucina not only serves up a reimagined menu curated by recently-appointed Italian head chef, Patrizia Battolu but an invigorating new look that boasts a laidback yet vibrant ambience.

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is not only beloved for its luxury accommodation on the pristine shores of Nusa Dua but is acclaimed for its exquisite Cucina Restaurant which is an especially popular destination for its Sunday Brunch. The five-star resort has recently unveiled the much-anticipated reopening of the restaurant with an exciting new concept and design along with their newly-appointed head chef.

New Look, Fresh Ambience

Arriving at Cucina’s redesigned grand entrance, guests will be welcomed to chic bar areas, a brand-new mozzarella pizza bar adjacent to its unique copper “beech” oven and a lounge area complete with a pool table. All of these new elements married with the warm tones and colours result in the perfect harmony that exudes the essence of Italian cuisine and music.

Cucina’s fresh concept is designed to reflect the island’s natural surroundings through intricate elements of its interiors. The lavish and spacious venue features elements of the sea, exhibiting different shades of blue, hanging fabric on the ceiling and curtain, while elements of the earth are represented with the predominantly green handcrafted tableware from renowned Balinese ceramic producers, Kevala Ceramics, as a representation of Bali’s verdant mountains and forests.

Elevated Food and Beverage Menu

When it comes to the elevated culinary offerings at Cucina, diners can truly feel the kitchen team pour their heart and soul into their creations. The new menu highlights freshly cooked Italian-Mediterranean cuisines by the restaurant’s artisans, under the leadership of Chef Patrizia Battolu, spoiling diners with a wide range of fine delights that showcase fresh local ingredients and authentic Italian flavours.

Committed to catering to guests with the joys of having endless options suitable to their particular palates, revel in the diverse selection of food and beverages available on the menu, from starters to desserts, from salad to cannoli, cheese platters to a variety of Italian favourites such as the Chef’s recommendations of Spigola Alla Marinara, Frutti Di Mare Pizza and Gnocchi Al Gorgonzola. Moreover, indulge in the colourful collection of uniquely crafted cocktails and the best Italian wines to complement your exquisite dining experience at the restaurant, enjoyed at your table or in the swanky new bar areas.

Welcoming the New Head Chef

Spearheading the culinary artisans at Cucina is Italian chef, Patrizia Battolu, a master of her craft who is no stranger to Asia. The South Italian-born chef grew up with a family that has an immense passion for food diversity. After following her passion for travel and the world culinary, Chef Patrizia has been fortunate enough to experience island life across the world throughout her career. Before making the move to Bali, she had been living in China and Thailand for the past decade, during which she explored Italian-Mediterranean cuisines whilst learning to adapt to the local culture and palates.

Chef Patrizia’s presence has breathed new life into the restaurant, like a cool breeze from the coast of southern Italy to the southern coast of Bali. Her South Italian background is also the perfect addition to the restaurant, which is in line with the concept of Cucina’s Italian-Mediterranean cuisine.

Sofitel’s CSR and Sustainability Programme

Sofitel’s CSR programme is dedicated to supporting the local communities as seen through the tiles in the interiors, which have been handcrafted by Ubud artisans. Moreover, the resort’s CRS initiatives have allowed them to contribute and be a part of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) movement. The uniforms worn by the staff are also handcrafted and sustainable, designed by Adrie Basuki, a mindful Indonesian artisan who specialises in utilising crafty ‘kain perca’ and recycled cotton rayon to minimise environmental impact. Featuring colours and patterns inspired by the sky and ocean view of Positano village on the southern Amalfi coast in Italy, the new uniforms are tailor-made by housewives in Kampung Perca, Bogor, Indonesia.

Open for in-house guests and non-staying guests, Cucina Restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner, and every Sunday for brunch from 11am to 3pm.

Cucina Restaurant

at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Lot N5, ITDC Tourism Complex Nusa Dua

+62 361 849 2888

fb.reservation@sofitelbalinusadua.com

sofitelbalinusadua.com