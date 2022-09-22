An executive private plane service in Bali is now available from Fly Bali, chartering travellers on their Beechcraft Super King Air 350i for round-the-clock flights to-and-from Bali and beyond.

With its private helicopter services already catering to a strong demand of high-flyers on the island, offering charters, transfers and tours, Fly Bali has expanded their offerings with the latest introduction of their new private plane.

The Beechcraft Super King Air 350i is a premium 8-seat private plane, featuring a luxurious cabin interior. The ‘King Air 350i’ is the choice aircraft for many VIPs, voted the world’s most popular business turboprop. Despite its humble size, it packs two turbocharged engines with 1000 horsepower each, taking the craft up to a cruising altitude to 35.000 feet with the added capability of night flights. This means flights can be taken round-the-clock, perfect for those with demanding schedules.

Fly Bali are doubling-down on this time efficiency, offering 24/7 services from Bali to meet the unique needs of travellers, whether for business or leisure.

Both domestic and international flights are available, which includes VIP assistant services through Bali Airport. So whether guests are after a private charter to Labuan Bajo for holiday, or in need of a fast commute to Singapore for an important meeting, they are ready to serve.

Convenience aside, this executive service comes with its many comforts. Plush seating, fold-out tables and power outlets make this cabin both an ideal mobile boardroom and family room; also, the model’s generous soundproofing allows for peaceful flying.

Last but certainly not least, is safety. Fly Bali works closely with BBKFP (Balai Besar Kalibrasi Fasilitas Penerbang / Global Flight Inspection Service Provider). BBKFP provides only the best pilots in the industry: well-experienced with high flying hours, and an International performance record. This is to ensure that all flights meet International Aviation safety standards.

The executive private plane service aboard the King Air 350i is now available from Fly Bali, for private charters (domestic and international) as well as tours in Bali.

For bookings and information:-

Fly Bali

Jalan Bali Cliff, Ungasan

+6281236696669 (WA) | sales@flybali.id

flybali.id