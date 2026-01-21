Define "Prepared": Your Essential Checklist for Safe Travel in Bali

Whether you’re seeking a deeper connection with nature or immersing yourself in local culture and cuisine, travel in Bali offers an enviable mix of dramatic landscapes, laid-back coastal living, vibrant communities, and thriving business hubs.

Yet even the most idyllic destination comes with risks, particularly for international travellers. Many assume, “It won’t happen to me,” until the unexpected turns into a serious disruption. While not everything is within your control, being properly prepared can make all the difference.

Start with what you pack! If you’re exploring the island, make sure you have these easy-to-carry basics with you: First Aid (adhesive bandages, antiseptic, alcohol swabs and tweezers), General Essentials (antseptic wipes, insect repellent with DEET, oral rehydration salts and and water purification tablets, sunscreen and eye drops), Medicines (antifungal ointment, anti-diarrhoeal meds, soothing cream for skin, pain relievers, and your prescription meds with the prescription), and Documents (medical summary, passport copies and visa copies).

Another way to feel prepared when travelling is having personal travel coverage. International SOS’s personal coverage is designed to support you and your family throughout domestic and international travel. Services include pre-trip crisis planning, real-time alerts as situations develop, 24/7 access to medical and security support, and comprehensive assistance when it matters most.

For more information, contact +62 21 2014 505, email [email protected]