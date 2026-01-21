Amidst lush landscapes embraced by nature, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali is a tranquil sanctuary where Balinese wisdom and holistic wellness converge to nurture the mind, body, and soul.

Rooted in local tradition, the guest experience is shaped by cultural rituals, from the Balinese Blessing Ritual and Canang Sari Making to the serene Sandikala Ritual, each curated to foster balance, grounding, and a deeper sense of connection. These traditions anchor the resort’s wellness philosophy, weaving together culture, spirituality, and intentional healing.

At the heart of the resort’s wellness offering is Heavenly Spa by The Westin Ubud, featuring five indoor and three outdoor treatment rooms set within a peaceful natural environment. Here, age-old Balinese healing traditions blend with modern wellbeing techniques to deliver a restorative experience.

A signature highlight is The Ultimate Spiritual Healing Journey, an immersive ritual that unites cultural heritage with spiritual and physical renewal. The experience begins with guests dressing in traditional Balinese attire, symbolising respect and readiness for inner exploration, followed by metenung (palm reading) with a Balinese priest and Tri Mandala meditation to align the chakras and restore energy flow.

The journey continues with a sacred Melukat purification ceremony at the resort’s Balinese temple, a time-honoured water ritual believed to cleanse negative energy and invite spiritual clarity. The experience concludes with a 60-minute Heavenly Sacred Treatment, where mindful touch and intentional healing techniques release tension, rebalance energy, and leave guests feeling fully renewed.

Inspired by Balinese culture, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali presents wellness not merely as a practice, but as a way of life.

For more information, contact +62 817 7508 6865, visit westinubud.com and follow @thewestinubud on Instagram.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali

Jl. Lod Tunduh, Singakerta

+62 361 3018989

[email protected]

westinubud.com