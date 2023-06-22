Embark on a summer adventure to another dreamy tropical paradise, the neighbouring island of Flores, where Sudamala Resort Komodo invites you to enjoy its upscale beachfront retreat on the pristine shores of Labuan Bajo.

Nestled along the pearly white sands of Pede Beach, Sudamala Resort Komodo boasts captivating views of the glistening Flores Sea and the breathtaking islands of Komodo National Park. Take the time to unwind and detach from reality as you bask in the tranquil ambience of this exotic destination and discover a wealth of wonders above and beneath the waves.

Sudamala Resort Komodo features 84 boutique suites and villas that encapsulate the Sudamala brand’s signature blend of authenticity, originality and bespoke hospitality. Retreat into one of the 68 suites and 16 villas, each with tasteful rustic-chic interiors and modern amenities. From the Garden Suites with private balconies overlooking the verdant landscape, the Beachfront and Sea View Suites granting magical vistas of the Labuan Bajo Strait to the opulent Private Pool Villas providing expansive courtyards, open-air pavilions and enticing outdoor pools.

Providing the ultimate haven for leisure, the resort welcomes guests to the oceanfront swimming pool with a swim-up bar, rejuvenate with the treatments at Sudajiva Spa, and stay active at the fully equipped fitness centre. Guests will be spoiled for choice when it comes to dining, from tantalising Indonesian and international cuisine at the all-day dining venue, sip sunset cocktails or opt for a beachfront barbecue.

For adventurous guests, explore the beauty of the vast Flores Sea where the resort’s PADI-certified Aqura Dive Centre provides options for beginner and experienced divers. A trip to Komodo wouldn’t be complete without an encounter with the world’s largest living lizard, the Komodo dragon, and the resort can arrange an offshore adventure to Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Summer Offer

To celebrate the upcoming holidays, Sudamala Resorts presents their special summer flash campaign across their five properties in Indonesia, available for guests booking direct with them.

The offer includes:

• 15% off your entire stay at one of their resorts

• Daily breakfast included

• 5% off on a la carte dining menu

• 5% off on Spa treatments

• Late check-out until 2pm (based on availability)

This summer offer is available for bookings made from now until 31 July 2023, for stays up to 31 October 2023. Bookings must be made directly through Sudamala. Book Online Now

For other Sudamala destinations, explore Sudamala Resort Sanur’s Summer Flash Offer here!

Sudamala Resort Komodo

Jl. Pantai Pede, Km. 3, Gorontalo, Labuan Bajo, Manggarai Barat, Flores, NTT

+62 385 238 5555 | +62 812 8345 4988

info@sudamalaresorts.com

sudamalaresorts.com/komodo