W Bali – Seminyak returns with yet another exciting dining collaboration as they welcome Mark La Brooy, co-owner chef of Australian restaurant Three Blue Ducks, at the resort’s award-winning beachfront Starfish Bloo restaurant.

Hailing from the land down under, the Sydney-based Chef Mark will work hand-in-hand with W Bali’s Director of Culinary, Norberto Palacios, to serve up fresh, inspiring creations with a unique story behind each creation that will surely please the most discerning diners. Indulge your taste buds with the exquisite culinary creations that give you the same comforts of a homecooked meal during this three-day event, held from Friday, 30 June 2023 to Sunday, 2 July 2023.

Established in 2010 in Sydney, Australia, Three Blue Ducks is co-owned by Chef Mark together with his brilliant chef partners. The renowned restaurant was born out of the desire to provide a more sustainable and ethical approach to Australian dining.

Chef Mark La Brooy Chef Norberto Palacios

The sensational collaboration will kick-start with a sunset cocktails and canapés session, hosted by the prolific Chef Mark and Chef Norberto on Friday, 30 June 2023 at 5pm. The introductory sunset soirée will see both chefs share with guests what they have in store for them during the upcoming dinner and Sunday brunch. Priced at IDR 500,000++, guests can indulge in two hours of free-flow cocktails and canapés.

On Saturday, 1 July 2023, from 6pm onwards, guests are invited to savour the mouthwatering creations of Chef Mark and Chef Norberto, featuring meticulously designed menus that have been inspired by their shared passion for world travel and crafting outstanding dishes with a sustainable approach to living.

Guests can expect an explosion of flavours as both chefs will ignite your taste buds with a sumptuous spread, featuring an array of refined dishes designed to be shared with family and friends. The dishes highlight the freshest ingredients and produce from the island, including freshly-caught seafood and hand-picked vegetables, all prepared with the finest local spices.

The dinner is priced at IDR 900,000++ per person (food and non-alcohol package) and an additional IDR 600,000++ per person for the alcohol package.

Concluding the three-day event will be a special edition of Starfish Bloo’s iconic Sunday Brunch, where there will be specially curated pop-ups with a live cooking station by Chef Mark himself, serving up his fantastic creations. The limited edition Sunday Brunch will be held on Sunday, 2 July 2023, from 12pm to 3.30pm.

The brunch is priced at IDR 850,000++ per person (food and non-alcohol package), IDR 1,620,000++ per person (food and alcohol package) and IDR 2,550,000++ per person (food, alcohol & champagne package).

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 3000 106

bf.wbali@whotels.com

wbaliseminyak.com