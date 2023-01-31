Nestled on the golden Seminyak coastline, the vibrant award-winning oceanfront dining destination, Starfish Bloo at W Bali – Seminyak, continuously presents guests with exquisite dining experiences. They’ve now unveiled a revamped menu, boasting a concept that incorporates locally sourced seafood and garden-grown ingredients.

Starting Wednesday, 1 February 2023, Starfish Bloo launches its brand-new menu serving an exclusive menu that includes a selection of organic ingredients, drawing inspiration from the bountiful offerings of the sea and the land straight to the table.

Indulge in a menu with a uniquely local flair, where all the seafood offerings are sourced freshly from the Indian Ocean daily, along with freshly handpicked vegetables taken from W Bali – Seminyak’s very own garden, and rice varieties that are harvested from surrounding paddy fields. The popular dining go-to aims to develop a plant-based menu focusing on zero-waste dishes, as seen through their pumpkin specialty, in which each aspect of the pumpkin is prepared to perfection – from the skin to the seed.

The revamped menu goes back to the local roots of sharing meals with family and friends, hence, each dish has been designed with a shared-style concept so that diners can have a little taste of everything offered on the menu.

To give you a little tease of the newly launched menu, indulge in what’s expected to be crowd favourites including from the Bites selection such as the refreshing Beetroot Tortellini filled with button mushrooms, capsicum coulis and herbs oil; Daikon with cider vinegar, beetroot and green peas; Hummus with chickpeas, pomegranate and snow peas; and the satisfyingly crunchy Okaki Asparagus with kakinotane crackers and lemon.

On the Rice Field & Ocean menu, diners can enjoy an assortment of fresh Nigiri and Maki Rolls, as well as the two No Rice Maki options including radish, tuna, salmon, asparagus and tofu; and the vegetarian Takuan, carrot, asparagus and cucumber. From the Starters variety, savour the likes of Snapper Tartare with Local Vanilla with shallots, mango purée & dice, lime juice and tortilla and Clams Garang Asam with cherry tomato, bilimbi and basil oil.

Moving on to the Main Course, delight in the Seared Local Tuna Steak with Sesame Chili Oil topped with mustard aioli, wasabi avocado purée, tamarillo sauce and crispy kale; the flavourful Grilled Barramundi with cherry tomato, basil, salsa verde and chilli jam; Live Lobster & Hokkien Noodles with lobster curry soup, coriander and ginger flower; the absolutely ravishing Quinoa Risotto with parmesan foam, local basil, mushrooms; and Grilled Poqnyaku with poqnyaku, lontong and casava leaf.

From the dessert offerings, revel in palate-cleansing sweets such as home-grown Carrots & Chocolate with 90% local chocolate, local vanilla gelato, orange, Curcuma and herbs from the garden; Young Coco & Balinese Rice with local rice, crispy sweet mango, coconut sorbet and young coconut; Strawberries & Local Vanilla with strawberries, vanilla bean and arak; and Pears & Organic Honey with Balinese honey, pears & saffron and chamomile tea.

When it comes to the beverage programme, Starfish Bloo’s updated menu offers traditional fermented drinks including the invigorating kombucha and high-protein kefir, along with afternoon pick-me-ups of locally grown coffee blends and teas. The venue is also dedicated to sustainable practices, pledging to help save the planet with its waste problem through its locally sourced, grown and zero-waste cocktails. This has been carried out by using leftover skin, vegetables and more to create indulgent cocktails with zero food waste.

“We are very excited to introduce such a locally produced menu right to your table, and we strive to stick to our commitment such as the sustainability approach to present the best quality of food and drinks yet delicious, whilst simultaneously doing our part to protect our planet,” said Norberto Palacios, Director of Culinary of W Bali – Seminyak.

“With the new concept and new menu, we want our guests to enjoy our culinary offerings in the local traditional way – shared with family and friends,” he added.

Inspired by its rustic yet chic seaside surroundings, Starfish Bloo invites guests to lounge in the oversized booths and bask in the seductive ocean views for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The venue is embellished with tanks of undulating kelp, weather-beaten timber finishes, and dramatic columns that will set you pleasantly adrift in the tranquil ambience.

Starfish Bloo is open daily from 7am to midnight. To check out the full menu, click here!

For more information, please visit starfishbloorestaurant.com . For reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

