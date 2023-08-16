Embark on an exploration of the mystique of Bali’s southern peninsula with Six Sense Uluwatu as they launch their latest promotion, The Wonders of Uluwatu, a six-day adventure that promises a sense of inner peace, discovery, and genuine connections.

Perched on a dramatic clifftop, Six Senses Uluwatu’s latest promotion offers an all-encompassing package that presents globetrotters to uncover the untouched gem of the peninsula while indulging in a soul-enriching stay at their stunning exclusive Cliff Pool Villa that boasts an inviting atmosphere in ultimate privacy and enchanting natural surroundings in one harmonious escape.

The Wonders of Uluwatu package offers a five-night stay that includes a replenishing daily breakfast at the cliff-edge Rocka Restaurant, serving up meticulously-prepared meals that incorporate fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Also included in the package is a leisurely one-time complimentary visit to a private beach club with a return transfer, complete with an IDR 450,000 food and beverage credit per person for an authentic, one-of-a-kind oceanfront culinary indulgence.

Off-resort, an exhilarating expedition beckons with a one-time complimentary joy ride in a Kübelwagen, a unique day adventure that takes you along Uluwatu’s cliff edge, complemented with a fresh picnic basket filled with local favourites. Then, you’ll have the chance to discover a deeper connection to the spirit of the island with a visit to the revered Uluwatu temple, where you’ll be treated to an evocative Kecak Dance and immerse in Bali’s rich cultural heritage.

The Wonders of Uluwatu package encompasses Six Senses Uluwatu’s dedication to fostering relaxation, exploration, and cultural appreciation, welcoming travellers on an insightful and immersive six-day excursion to uncover the distinct charm of Uluwatu.

To find out more about The Wonders of Uluwatu package, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 209 0300 or email reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

Six Senses Uluwatu

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

+62 361 209 0300

sixsenses.com