Home to thousands of restaurants, there’s no limit when it comes to exploring Bali’s eclectic culinary scene. From the rich flavours of Indonesian and Balinese cuisine to the variety of Western and European restaurants, there is something for all palates. One of the most popular cuisines you can find in Bali is Japanese cuisine, and whilst there are many in Bali’s south, the intimate Kojin Teppanyaki is truly a highlight Japanese restaurant in Ubud.

Established in late 2019, Kojin – Teppanyaki Restaurant offers diners an exceptional dining experience in Ubud with their mouth-watering Japanese culinary offerings. Named the No. 6 Best Restaurant in Bali by TripAdvisor, Kojin is one of the favourite dining destinations at Aksari Resort Ubud, a well-known resort that is part of Ini Vie Hospitality. Aksari Resort Ubud itself was named the No. 2 Best Hotel in Bali by TripAdvisor. Not only can you indulge in the delectable authentic Japanese culinary offerings by Chef Arief Wibowo, but guests can also experience a fantastic staycation experience at the resort.

At Kojin, they only use carefully-chosen ingredients of the highest quality, prepared in a sophisticated teppanyaki-style to serve their finest creations in an energetic and entertaining ambience. Kojin aims to serve guests a one-of-a-kind culinary experience with their authentic Japanese creations with a contemporary twist. Guests can revel in the tantalising menu selection which offers the likes of Gyu Tounge, Takenoko, Japanese Mushroom Salad, Tuna Tataki, Foie Gras, Yuzu Rare Cheese Cake, and signature dishes including Salmon Teriyaki, Chicken Spicy Teriyaki Sambal Matah and Tiger Prawn Broccoli Mayo.













Moreover, Kojin currently offers the Omakase dinner. ‘Omakase ‘is a Japanese phrase literally meaning ‘I’ll leave it up to you’, where diners give free reigns to the chef to select and serve seasonal specialities. Chef Arief Wibowo himself will create, modify and serve guests directly while also sharing the philosophy and history behind each menu that he specifically prepares for guests. Using the freshest ingredients to create the Omakase offerings, guests can revel in an intimate dining experience that will be remembered for long.

To experience the Omakase menu, reservation at least one day in advance is required because the Omakase menu is intimately and specially prepared by the Chef himself, therefore, limited seating per day is available for the Omakase experience. The Omakase menu offers two different options, Ame (available Monday, Tuesday, Friday) and Natsu (available Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday), which comprises of 2 Assorted Sashimi, Soup, Cold Appetiser, 2 Assorted Nigiri, Cleanser, Chef selection cooked dish, and Sweet. Your dining experience will undoubtedly be worth it after you see the way the dishes are selected, prepared and served.

The Omakase menu is priced at IDR 525,000++ (prices may change at any time).

So, if you’re looking for a unique Japanese restaurant in Ubud, you know where to go! For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp at +62 821 3875 2886

Kojin – Teppanyaki Restaurant

at Aksari Resort Ubud

Jl. Raya Desa Kenderan No. 88x, Ubud

+62 821 3875 2886

aksariubud.com