Bali-based hospitality group, Jeevawasa, expands its portfolio of leisure hotels and resorts with the newly-opened Adiwanan Kamania. Tucked amidst verdant tropical surroundings and lush rice fields, the new resort provides an idyllic retreat for those in search of solitude.

Located in Tegallalang, a short drive from central Ubud, Adiwana Kamania officially opened its doors in August. Masterfully designed by prominent Balinese architect, Nyoman Miyoga, the new resort boasts tasteful contemporary tropical Balinese architecture, treating guests with an ambience that is harmonious and elegant.

Housing 39 beautifully appointed rooms, the resort offers five different categories including the Adiwana Room, Kamania Room, Kamania Suite, One-Bedroom and Two-Bedroom Sky Pool Villa. Featuring a collection of world-class facilities, the resort caters to every guest’s needs, from a swimming pool, De Daara restaurant, La Rumpi lounge, Tejas Spa, and a yoga shala.

Adiwana Kamania is offering a special opening promotion valid until October 2023 with prices starting from IDR 1,625,000 nett per room per night, inclusive of daily all-day breakfast, afternoon tea and a stocked minibar. Book a minimum of three nights and enjoy a complimentary extra night or enjoy a complimentary room upgrade when booking for a minimum of five nights (excluding the Villas).

Adiwana Kamania

Jl. Tirta Tawar, Ubud

+62 812 7788 6838

adiwanahotels.com