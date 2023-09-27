As one of Bali’s most impressive fine dining venues, Apéritif Restaurant & Bar has secured a reputation as being the go-to destination for special occasions and a truly memorable culinary experience. Executive Chef Nic Vanderbeeken’s constant innovation is a big part of its status, and his new dishes for the Prestige Degustation menu are a testament to this.

The experience begins with pre-drink snacks, including a generous serving of King Prawn in Dashi, Smoked Mackerel Martino, and Shallot Charcoal Puff. These prelude the first course, a delicate trio of cured ‘Salmon’, served with a watermelon radish infused with fennel and orange that wakes up the palate with a refreshing tang. The second new dish is a grilled ‘Octopus’, served with a purée inspired by Makassar’s local parape dish, topped with dabu-dabu sauce and crispy buckwheat for an extra pop in the mouth.‘Leek’ features an intriguing umami profile with clams, rouille and purslane.

Head Chef Arvin Chandra comes out to serve a twist on an Indonesian classic, sop buntut, or oxtail soup. ‘Short Ribs’ deconstructs the dish to present a tender short rib, served alongside a strong traditional broth which is made to drink. Mains include a selection of either pan-seared ‘Swordfish’ in a silky green curry sauce or a perfect serving of Kurobuta Pork with a tangy pickled pumpkin piccalilli and a drizzle of mustard pork jus.

For the first dessert, ‘Milk & Honey’ is a deliciously simple dish with honey cremeux and white chocolate mousse wrapped in a crispy orange tuile, drizzled with fermented honey. This is then followed by ‘Pandan Colada’ and creamy, floral dessert of pandan, coconut and pineapple flavours. Optional, additional indulgences include Aquatir Caviar (Russian Sturgeon or Beluga), Canadian Lobster and Kagoshima Wagyu A5. Dinner can be complemented by an expert wine pairing by Sommelier, Jean-Benoit Issele; plus Petit Fours at Apéritif Bar, with cocktails by Panji Wisrawan.

Apéritif Restaurant’s new Prestige Degustation menu is priced at IDR 1,690,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 5326 6678 or email res@aperitif.com

Apéritif Bar & Restaurant

Jl. Lanyahan, Ubud

+62 813 5326 6678

aperitif.com