Nested in lush verdant gardens, Chesa Canggu is a chic boutique hotel located in the bustling Canggu, a five-minute walk away from the famed Batu Bolong surf beach strip. A tranquil haven that offers the best of Canggu’s coastal lifestyle, where you can tuck in the serene sanctuary but have access to the vibrant scene of the area.

Designed to cater to modern travellers, Chesa Canggu embraces a contemporary minimalist approach with its design-driven spaces. The boutique hotel boasts 36 beautifully-appointed rooms that oozes luxury, privacy and timeless charm. The establishment offers bespoke services to ensure guests experience an unforgettable tropical escape, where each aspect of the hotel has been carefully curated to present accommodation with vibrant new energy, from the meticulously designed rooms to the thoughtfully laid out social spaces.

With mesmerising views overlooking the pools and garden, the efficient yet highly functional rooms showcase an idyllic combination of design, style, amenities and most importantly, comfort. Each corner of the space has been carefully planned every guest’s needs are met, whether it’s for business or leisure. The rooms present a space to unwind with its plush, custom-made bed and living area with a day bed, along with a private outdoor terrace or balcony overlooking the pool.

Indulge in leisurely days under the sun, where Chesa Canggu features two 18-metre pools for you to enjoy. Laze the day away in a tropical oasis of serenity and relaxation amidst lush greenery, where they provide expansive poolside sofas and a collection of bird-cage-like cabanas. Take a refreshing dip into the cool waters, quench your thirst with drinks from the bar and savour gourmet nibbles.

