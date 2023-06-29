Bali’s first-ever exhibition hall dedicated to the ocean and its protection and conservation officially opened in Sanur in May 2023. Found in the CTC Center for Marine Conservation, a holistic education facility where professionals, schools, families and even travellers can learn about ocean conservation. It is run by Coral Triangle Center (CTC), a non-profit organisation that promotes the conservation of marine biodiversity and the sustainable management of marine and coastal resources across the Coral Triangle.

The new exhibition hall features large-scale art installations that showcase the creativity of Indonesian and foreign artists in presenting the beauty of our oceans, interactive displays that highlight the charismatic marine life of the Coral Triangle, as well as solutions to threats like climate change and plastic pollution. Visitors can also directly take conservation actions during their visit by adopting a coral, signing up for an online course, or joining field trips, and fun learning activities.

Some of the artworks found in the exhibition hall include ‘Weaving the Ocean’ by Montreal and Bali-based artist Ari Bayuaji, an installation made of upcycled plastic ropes found washed ashore in Sanur’s mangrove area.

There are two photographic exhibitions, including ‘I Love Banda’ by Dutch photographer Isabelle Boon, which shines a spotlight on six teenage Banda islanders and their lives on these remote islands. As well as ‘From the Deep’, featuring photographs from the mesophotic zone of marine habitats at depths of 30-100 metres, by French marine biologist Alexis Chappuis.

A state-of-the-art interactive exhibit, Grand Blue Project by Swiss explorer Edi Frommenwiler, presents 60,000 video clips produced over 30 years. An eye-opening archive of more than 1,000 marine species that will inspire any viewer.

Finally, a coral restoration exhibit features interactive virtual games which enable players to win by restoring coral reefs and identifying the different musical sounds in a healthy reef. The exhibition hall adds to the existing displays, activities and workshops available at CTC Center for Marine Conservation, aimed at engaging and inspiring people of all backgrounds to take action in protecting and conserving the oceans and their biodiversity.

Open Monday-Sunday, 10am to 5pm.



Coral Triangle Center

Jalan Betngandang II, 88-89, Sanur

+62-811-39-400400

coraltrianglecenter.org / savingoceansnow.com