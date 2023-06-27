Music connoisseurs will be treated to a night of musical excellence as the stunning Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa, Bali presents “Nusa Dua in Harmony”, an exciting upcoming musical event featuring the exceptional talent of prolific Balinese flute maestro, Gus Teja World Music.

Taking place on Saturday, 8 July 2023, the awe-inspiring event will see Gus Teja captivate guests with his ingenious musical prowess, whose deep connection to nature and the spirit of Bali has inspired his beautiful ethnic traditional music seamlessly integrated with contemporary influences.

Gus Teja is renowned as the first and youngest Balinese musician to achieve this blend of traditional and modern sounds. This upcoming event is organised as an effort to preserve the unique traditions and arts and highlight Balinese culture in line with Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa, Bali’s ethos.

Guests can expect to be entranced with Gus Teja World Music’s performance as he harmoniously marries traditional instruments including slonding, tingklik, drums and flute, masterfully blended with modern instruments such as the guitar and bass. Additionally, this event will also showcase local artisans from the Manubada Art Community, an art exhibition from ISI (Institut Seni Indonesia), as well as the works of up-and-coming fashion designer, Julia Manda.

The event will take place at the Budaya Cultural Theatre, an alfresco amphitheatre designed with an authentic Balinese stage fit for dramatic cultural performances of theatre, dance, and Balinese music.

Guests will be spoiled with a wonderful and inspiring evening, serenaded by the spellbinding sounds of modern Balinese music. On top of that, guests can also enjoy a delightful dining experience with the exclusive set menu offer, serving flavourful delights. The fusion of outstanding music, contemporary dance, painting exhibition, authentic Balinese-inspired venue, and tantalising cuisine will make for a truly unforgettable experience for guests.

Prices for Nusa Dua in Harmony start from IDR 750,000++ per adult with prior reservations required. Click here for more info!

For more information or reservations, please contact us via WhatsApp at +62 811 3820 5649 or email fb@nusaduahotel.com

Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, Lot North 4, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771 210 | +62 811 3820 5649

reservations@nusaduahotel.com

nusaduahotel.com