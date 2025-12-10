Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort welcomes guests to experience a festive celebration that harmonises luxury, culture and wellbeing. Guided by Balinese philosophy, the resort presents a programme designed to restore balance, inspire creativity, and honour the spirit of connection.

Throughout the season, guests are invited to take part in enriching cultural experiences, including traditional capil making, kite crafting, and batik painting led by Balinese artisans, alongside intimate outdoor film screenings that exemplify Indonesia’s cultural storytelling.

An immersive spiritual journey will also be available for those seeking renewal and inner alignment, combining traditional temple purification with intuitive Balinese healing.

Complementing these cultural offerings, a wellness programme invites guests to rejuvenate themselves. The schedule includes yoga and meditation sessions, Pilates, biohacking therapies such as cryotherapy, aqua movement classes, salt therapy, Usadha healing workshops, Indonesian herbal crafting, and mini spa treatments, which culminate in a full-day wellness celebration in early January to mindfully transition into the year ahead.

Culinary artistry remains at the heart of the celebration, paying tribute to Indonesian heritage with plant-based gastronomy. Showcasing vibrant and diverse flavours, the season’s signature dining events include a Christmas Eve Dinner and New Year’s Eve Dinner at Tangi Restaurant. On Christmas Eve, the dinner features a nourishing five-course plant-based menu, while the New Year’s Eve dinner is an elevated Culinary of Nusantara Night presented as a Pasar Malam-inspired buffet. Both dinners are held from 6 PM to 10 PM and is priced at IDR 750,000++ per person and IDR 1,500,000++ per person, respectively.

Authentic, reverent, and about wellness at its core – the festive season at Gdas Bali becomes not just a holiday, but a journey of reflection, connection and celebration.

For more information, contact +62 811 390 6144 or email [email protected] .

Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort

Jl. Cempaka, Mas, Ubud, Gianyar

gdasbali.com

@gdasbali