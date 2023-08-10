Celebrating the 78th anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence, Sima Hotel Sumba entices travellers to explore the wonders of the country with their special promotional stay offer. With its convenient location in Tambolaka, offering modern amenities and comfortable accommodations, the hotel is the perfect jumping-off point to discover West Sumba and beyond.

Tambolaka is the gateway to West Sumba, or Sumba Barat Daya, the administrative capital where adventures to explore this rugged island begin. Sima Hotel Sumba, located only 10 minutes away from the airport, presents guests with modern comforts during their travels, featuring 102 rooms and suites of varying categories from Deluxe rooms to Presidential suites.

Throughout August, the hotel is offering a special stay promotion: 1 night in their Deluxe Queen / Twin Room is priced at IDR 788.000, inclusive of breakfast for two. Booking directly with the hotel through their website provides more benefits and exclusive offers.

The hotel provides all the comforts that today’s modern traveller needs, including a swimming pool, a well-equipped gym, a spa, and two dining venues, Moke Café, and the Weekuri all-day dining restaurant. A signature dish here is their Nasi Goreng Kabullu Pitu, a local twist on an Indonesian favourite!

West Sumba is a treasure trove of natural wonders and cultural heritage, where ‘pristine’ is not an exaggeration when describing the environment of the area. From azure lagoons, white sand beaches and hillsides where locals roam on horseback, West Sumba continues to present an authentic destination for travellers to discover. Sima Hotel Sumba provides a practical location and comfortable accommodation for those looking to explore the area.

Sima Hotel Sumba’s Indonesian Independence promotion will last until 31 August 2023. For reservation please contact: +62 812-2843-8040 or reservation@simasumba.com

Sima Hotel Sumba

Jl. Raja Yohanes Ngongo Bani, Weerena, Kec. Kota Tambolaka

Kabupaten Sumba Barat Daya, Nusa Tenggara Tim. 87261

www.simasumba.com