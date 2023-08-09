Sundays in Bali call for indulgent brunch rituals! Foodies who are always on the prowl for new brunch experiences can rejoice in excitement as Daily Social Bali presents a sumptuous feast at its contemporary gourmet-market-style hotspot.

Nestled within the lavish Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort, Daily Social Club was established in late 2022, quickly gaining traction and popularity amongst culinary connoisseurs on the island and was recently ranked #1 out of 540 restaurants in Kuta by TripAdvisor. You’ll come across the restaurant front and centre from the moment you arrive at the lobby, where the venue’s design exudes Kuta’s rustic charm by incorporating earthy tones and blue hues in its interiors, mirroring the shades of the beach and ocean of Kuta Beach.

Open daily from 6.30am until 11pm, the all-day dining venue offers an a la carte menu for lunch and dinner, which showcases local staples and Western favourites. Amongst its beloved F&B programme is the Sunday Social Brunch, available every Sunday from 12pm until 3.30pm. Diners can expect an exceptionally indulgent brunch spread of mouthwatering dishes and beverages, all meticulously prepared to kick up the weekend dining experience a notch.

The bountiful buffet spread starts off with hearty bread selections and a healthy juice corner at the Energized Bar, salad corner, farmhouse charcuterie & terrines, local artisan cheese selections, and an assortment of chilled seafood on ice such as oysters, prawns, crabs, clams, scallops, and an array of condiments.

If you’re craving Japanese food, there’s all-you-can-eat sushi and fresh sashimi, while the Go-Local Hub station presents freshly-made Italian pasta, authentic Lamian noodles with three varieties of comforting broths, Indian staples such as butter chicken masala, naan, and assorted chutneys & pickles.

Meanwhile, the Asian Comfort Hub highlights the famous Peking duck pancakes, stir-fried chilli beef, Hong Kong-style steamed fish, roasted Szechuan chicken, and more. There are also plant-based options such as ‘beef’ kimchi bibimbap, ‘fish’ katsu with vegan tartar sauce, and ‘pork’ satay plecing. For meat lovers, must-tries include the juicy roasted Australian prime beef, Balinese pork sam-sam, grilled pork ribs, Jimbaran-style grilled fish, squid, clams, and all the trimmings.

Topping it all off is an enticing dessert corner, featuring mouthwatering creations by the restaurant’s pastry team. These include sweet delights such as a live churros station, gelato & organic sorbets, and an assortment of fancy cakes.

Priced at IDR 499,000++ per person, the Sunday Brunch at Daily Social Bali also offers free-flow beverage packages at an additional cost ranging from IDR 300,000++ per person (free-flow local beer), IDR 550,000++ per person (free-flow selected cocktails, wine, and beer) and IDR 750,000++ per person (free-flow sparkling wine, cocktails, and beer).

For more information or reservations, please visit dailysocialbali.com or check out their official Instagram @dailysocialbali

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Kuta

+62 811 3800 1188

restaurants.balikuta@sheraton.com

dailyosicalbali.com