Festive on the Cliffs: Six Senses Uluwatu’s Mindful Year-End Celebrations

Perched atop the dramatic cliffs of Uluwatu, the award-winning eco-luxury resort, Six Senses Uluwatu, unveils “The Soul of Uluwatu: A Mindful Celebration Beyond the Horizon” – a festive programme honouring the island’s spirit through soulful indulgences, grounded elegance, and holistic wellbeing.

The celebration begins with Sacred Megibung Eve on 24 December at Rocka Restaurant from 6 PM to 10 PM, featuring live Balinese music and a zero-waste menu celebrating local flavours, priced at IDR 1,250,000++ per person. On Christmas Day, Watu Steakhouse presents a Christmas Roast Brunch from 11 AM to 3 PM with Happy Hen Eggs, Bebek Betutu Pie, carving roasts, and seasonal desserts, from IDR 1,800,000++ per person.

The festivities extend on 26 December with the Cliffside Christmas Grill at Cliff Bar from 5 PM to 9 PM. Guests can savour a firewood-grilled Jimbaran-style lobster BBQ with sustainably caught seafood, fresh vegetables, and signature dips, from IDR 1,500,000++ per person, accompanied by live acoustic music.

Bid farewell to 2025 with The Last Sunset at Cliff Bar (from 5 PM), featuring handcrafted elixirs and a minimum spend of IDR 1,000,000++ per person, or indulge in Rocka Final Feast from 7.30 PM to 10.30 PM, featuring wood-fired roasts, Jimbaran lobster, and Japanese live stations, priced from IDR 2,300,000++ per person.

For refined indulgence, Watu Steakhouse’s Jazz & Champagne Soirée from 7.30 PM to 10.30 PM offers oysters, truffled lobster ravioli, Wagyu short ribs, and Balinese cocoa desserts with free-flow champagne and live jazz, from IDR 4,600,000++ per person. As midnight strikes, the Countdown Spectacle at Aarunya Ballroom dazzles with lasers, fire dance, and midnight toasts – welcoming 2026 in true Six Senses fashion.

Beyond the culinary indulgences, the clifftop resort enriches guests’ festive celebrations with a thoughtfully curated daily wellness programme, featuring chakra meditation, sound healing, yoga and stretching classes, as well as soothing sound baths. The resort will also host Visiting Practitioner Braj Raj Singh, an esteemed holistic therapist and sound healer, in residence from 3 to 30 December 2025.

Additionally, a series of interactive and engaging activities for both parents and children will be available daily from 19 December 2025 to 4 January 2026, fostering moments of connection and wellbeing for the entire family.

Six Senses Uluwatu invites guests to embrace the season through mindful dining, locally-inspired activities, and holistic wellness journeys that embody the resort’s commitment to authentic connection.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3830 8399 or email [email protected]

Six Senses Uluwatu

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

+62 811 3830 8399

@sixsensesuluwatu

sixsenses.com/uluwatu-bali