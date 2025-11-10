Nestled along Batu Bolong, the Mediterranean-inspired LUMA beats with a Canggu rhythm in its interconnected pulses of food, design, music and people. As such, it’s a restaurant that goes beyond the dinner plates to be a hot spot for its flavours and atmosphere.

Behind LUMA is Chef Cameron Emirali, from London’s 10 Greek Street, and Chef Kieran Morland, known for Merah Putih and Sangsaka. Renowned for their ability to bring simplicity to life, they’ve collectively built a grounded and adventurous spot that fuses Bali soul with Southern European heart.

Designed by Design Assembly, LUMA reimagines a former villa into a journey with white arches, marble mosaic floors, and softening natural light. Including a bar, dining room and sunken lounge, the space feels personal while still being big enough to feel social for any cocktail-sipping situation.

At the raw, lively core is the open kitchen, where guests can see the chefs at work. As flames flicker from the charcoal grill and wood-fired oven, the honest smoky and buttery aromas waft through the room.

Depending on the season, the menu can change between seaweed-wrapped prawns with romesco and kenari nuts, to Batik lobster risotto layered with zucchini flowers and chili butter. Every Mediterranean dish maintains the layered stories of local ingredients like fern tips, cassava leaves and banana blossoms.

Energies change and gears shift at LUMA over the course of the night. From dining to mingling – the DJ takes over when the lights dim, and tunes become intertwined with dialogue.

“We wanted to create a place where everything – the food, the design, the music, the people – just clicks,” saids Kieran Morland. “Where you don’t just eat. You stay, you talk, you feel the moment.”

A whole sensory experience, shaped by taste, sound, vibe, and Canggu spirit, LUMA is a place that’s more than what’s on the plate: the exact point made by Emirali and Morland.

LUMA

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.91

+62 811 3941 4999

lumabali.com

@luma.bali