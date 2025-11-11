From Bali to Flores: AYANA’s Sun-sational Festive Experiences

Be it a seafood Christmas feast on the shores of Waecicu Beach or beachfront fireworks along Jimbaran Bay, AYANA invites you to embrace the holiday season with their Festive Sunsation experiences, from Bali to Flores.

Beginning on 6 December, when both AYANA Bali and AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach will host Christmas Tree Lighting ceremonies, a series of festive events will kick off! This year’s Festive Sunsation celebrates tropical seaside sensations — whether for Christmas or New Year — with unforgettable moments across both destinations.

AYANA Bali

The verdant 90-hectare resort is a jade jewel on the Jimbaran cliffs, home to four hotels and 30 world-class restaurants amid tropical gardens.

Guests are spoilt for choice with Festive Sunsation Feasting, as each restaurant presents its specialty cuisines from Christmas Eve onwards. Highlights include: Pesta Lobster Dinner, a romantic six-course lobster feast by the ocean (24–25 December); Kampoeng Bali’s immersive cultural showcase with Balinese dances and buffet (24, 26, 28 & 30 December); a Mediterranean-style Christmas Eve Dinner at Scusa featuring Salmon Tartare and Black Ravioli; and premium Japanese experiences at Honzen Teppanyaki and Sumizen.

New Year’s Eve will be bigger than ever, with five ways to ring in 2026 – from beachfront to rooftop. Head to the iconic Rock Bar for DJ beats and cliffside fireworks, or join the grand outdoor countdown at AYANA Center Core, complete with live music, canapés and celebratory drinks. Then keep the party alive at After Rock, the resort’s own night lounge.

Explore the full program at: ayana.com/bali/ayana-festive-2025

AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach

The holiday season is also the perfect reason to escape to the exotic isles of Flores, where adventure meets barefoot luxury. From the resort’s private jetty, AYANA Cruises invites guests aboard luxury vessels to explore the region’s spectacular seascapes — sailing to Padar Island, Pink Beach and vibrant coral havens within Komodo National Park.

For those staying on land, the in-house Marine Biology Center will host complimentary experiences for in-house guests, including coral-planting sessions and educational talks with the resident marine biologist (20 December 2025 – 2 January 2026), inviting travellers to contribute to marine conservation during their stay.

Festivities begin with a heart-warming Tree Lighting Ceremony on 6 December, signalling the start of the season. A series of experiences follows, including Festive Sunsation Cocktails, the romantic Waecicu Pesta Lobster Dinner, and an indulgent Private Island Picnic for two. RINCA Restaurant will host a Festive Family Dinner (23–24 December) and a traditional Christmas Buffet Dinner on 25 December, complete with classic dishes and tropical twists.

New Year’s Eve brings its own island magic: a Sunset Party on the Pier to watch the final glow of 2025 fade over the bay; an international NYE Buffet Dinner at Mesa Lobby Lounge; and a lively Countdown Party at KISIK Beach Area with live bands, DJs and fireworks lighting up the Flores night sky.

Explore the full program at: ayana.com/labuan-bajo/komodo/komodofestive2025

AYANA Bali

Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran

+62 361 702 222

@ayanaresort

ayana.com AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach

Pantai Waecicu, Labuan Bajo, Kab. Manggarai Barat, NTT

+62 385 244 1000

@ayanakomodo

ayana.com/labuan-bajo/komodo