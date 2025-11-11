Embrace Vibrant Festive Moments at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

This festive season, soak in the island’s holiday spirit and the lively charm of Seminyak as Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach invites you to celebrate the year-end with a tropical flair and a true neighbourhood vibe – vibrant, warm, and full of cheer. From relaxed family gatherings to seaside celebrations, enjoy joyful feasts and spirited entertainment across the hotel’s signature venues, Makase and SugarSand.

Celebrate Christmas Eve (24 Dec) at Makase’s charming rustic setting with a Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner from 6 PM to 10 PM. Share a heartwarming meal with loved ones where the buffet dinner features over 10 stations serving international and local favourites, all set within the cosy neighbourhood ambience of Makase. Priced at IDR 995,000++ per person, including a welcome drink and soft drink.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), enjoy a Christmas Day Brunch from 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM, featuring a sumptuous festive buffet spread at various food stations, including live carving stations, fresh oysters, local and international hot dishes, desserts, and more, all crafted to create a memorable brunch of the season. Priced at IDR 990,000++ per person, including a welcome drink and soft drink.

Meanwhile, celebrate festive evenings by the sea at SugarSand, where they are hosting a 5-Course Christmas Day Dinner from 6 PM to 10 PM. Experience a refined beachfront festivity with a curated five-course dinner, showcasing the best of SugarSand’s international creations, from One Bites of Hamachi Crudo and Lobster Ravioli to a main course option of Turkey or Lamb Chop. Priced at IDR 1,150,000++ per person, including a welcome drink and soft drink.

Bid adieu to 2025 at Makase with their New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner on 31 December. Held from 6.30 PM to 11 PM, savour an indulgent international spread, featuring fresh seafood bars and BBQ skewers to carving stations and tropical sweets. The evening will be enlivened by a live band, hula dance, and the iconic fire dance performances. Priced at IDR 1,300,000++ per person, including a welcome drink and soft drink.

Over at SugarSand, prepare to welcome 2026 in style with the 5-Course New Year’s Eve Dinner. Held from 6.30 PM to 11 PM, revel in a carefully crafted 5-course dining journey by the sea, showcasing decadent dishes from Truffle Cone and Alaskan King Crab & Carabineros Prawn to the star dish of Stockyard Wagyu Tenderloin MB 6-7. Live DJ beats and a tropical countdown celebration will ensure the final day of the year ends with a bang! Priced at IDR 1,300,000++ per person, including a welcome drink and soft drink.

Children aged 6 to 11 enjoy 50% off. Vegetarian and kids’ menus are also available. Discover their full festive programme here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 822 3315 7226 or email [email protected]

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Jl. Camplung Tanduk No.10, Seminyak

+62 822 3315 7226

[email protected]

seminyak.hotelindigo.com