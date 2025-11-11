Welcome a Sparkling Festive Season at Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali

This festive season, Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali transforms its beachfront sanctuary into a tropical holiday wonderland through their Sparkling Treasure celebrations. With pirate-themed entertainment and lively beachfront festivities, the resort promises a family-focused experience this holiday season.

Christmas Day brings the Jingle and Dine celebration at Palms Restaurant, held on 25 December from 6 PM to 10.30 PM. The evening begins with a local orphanage choir singing Christmas carols, and pirate-themed entertainers add a playful touch to the occasion. The international buffet showcases a global feast, featuring dim sum, smoky chicken noodle soup, Siobak Babi Baruna, Bebek Timbungan Baruna, and Indian specialities. Priced at IDR 650,000 per person.

The season reaches its grand finale on 31 December with a two-part New Year’s Eve celebration. Begin with a pirate-themed dinner at the Cinnamon Ballroom, offering Caribbean-inspired cuisine, Indian favourites, decadent desserts, and Balinese dance performances for IDR 1,500,000 per person. The night continues at the Captain’s Midnight Quest countdown party on the Baruna Lawn Garden, complete with live DJ sets, games, treasure hunts, and a fireworks display over the ocean as the clock strikes midnight. Enjoy the early bird specials of 30% discounts on New Year’s dinner for reservations made before 30 November 2025.

For those seeking a complete holiday escape, the End Year Stay Package offers a minimum three-night stay with daily breakfast for two, airport transfers, and a choice of Christmas or New Year’s Eve dinner. Children under six stay free, and resort guests enjoy the Kids Eat Free programme and festive family entertainment throughout the season.

Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali

Jalan Wana Segara No. 33, Tuban, Kuta

+62 811 3811 8880

[email protected]

barunabali.holidayinnresorts.com