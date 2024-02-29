The Food, Hotel, & Tourism Bali (FHTB), incorporating Retail Indonesia, returns for its 13th edition from 6-8 March 2024. Set to take place at Bali Nusa Convention Centre (BNDCC), the event welcomes all industry players and professionals in the hospitality and F&B industries, primarily from East Indonesia, to participate in this leading international hospitality, food and beverage trade exhibition.

FHTB 2024 is organised as one of the most significant trade-only exhibitions for the F&B and hospitality industry in East Indonesia, presenting global access to a wide range of food, beverage, and hospitality products from more than 200 local and international exhibition companies, and a thousand prominent brands that consist of leading manufacturing, distributor, and retails companies spanning 19 countries. To provide convenience, FHTB has curated digital showroom services where visitors can easily explore products, build their personalised favourites list, and plan their visits efficiently. FHTB visitors can discover the updated exhibitor list by clicking here!

Beyond exhibiting products, several competitions and highlight events are held through the support of the respective associates across the three-day event. These competitions and highlight events include the following:

● 12th Salon Culinaire Bali by Bali Culinary Professionals (BCP), where FHTB supports Bali Culinary Professionals in organising a lively competition to showcase chefs’ skills, inspiring culinary development, and uplifting chefs’ enthusiasm.

● The Biggest Sommelier Events in Bali by Indonesia Sommelier Association (ISA) Bali is a captivating programme with fun sessions, competitions and professional wine tasting.

● Indonesia Coffee Events (ICE) by the Specialty Coffee Association of Indonesia (SCAI) presents diverse competitions celebrating coffee passion, traditions and flavours.

● FHTB will also host the esteemed Indonesia Latte Art Competition (ILAC24) and Indonesia Coffee in Good Spirit (ICIGS24) championships, Gelato Workshops by Lotus, Carpigiani & Embassy chocolate, and a seminar about industries and FHTB TV Programme through a YouTube channel (Food & Hospitality Series_ID).

Moreover, FHTB’s latest event collaboration with Fermentasi Nusantara (Fermenusa) will present the Bittersweet Festival to promote global fermentation and explore traditional Indonesian culinary heritage through workshops, seminars, and networking. Additionally, FHTB, in collaboration with the Indonesia Bartending Association and PT Multifortuna Sinardelta, will present a record-breaking attempt for Museum Rekor Dunia Indonesia (MURI) with 1000 cocktails in 10 minutes.

FHTB is calling all F&B and hospitality innovators to be part of this Eastern Indonesia Ultimate Tourism Showcase. Apply and join FHTB 2024 as an exhibitor to improve and promote your brand (limited space available), by clicking here for more details!

Visitors’ access to FHTB 2024 is open through pre-registration until 1 March 2024 at fhtbali.com/preregistration2024 . Those who have pre-registered will gain free access worth IDR 150,000 for three days to FHTB 2024.

For more information, please visit their website or FHTB’s social media channels ( Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn ).