In Bali, every corner holds a story, every destination has its own identity, and that is precisely what The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua is sharing with their guests with their newly launched destination campaign, Indigenous Bali. As a way to celebrate the island’s diverse offerings, every quarter the resort will shine a light on one of Bali’s nine regencies, bringing awareness to distinctive landmarks, heritage and history that make them special

Starting at home, Indigenous Bali debuts in Badung, the southernmost regency known predominantly for its picturesque coastlines, majestic limestone cliffs, and stretching into the depths of central Bali.

Of course, it is the popular tourist hubs like Nusa Dua, Uluwatu, Seminyak and Canggu that breathe life into Badung, but lesser-known destinations inland offer rural flavours of nature and local life. From the UNESCO World Heritage site of Pura Taman Ayun , the bustling coastal Kedonganan Fish Market, the wildlife sanctuary Sangeh Monkey Forest , and the majestic GWK (Garuda Wisnu Kencana) cultural park and statue, Badung is rich in destinations to explore.

The Laguna Bali explores the regency in a number of ways, including sightseeing through a Vintage Sunset Drive and Picnic excursion to Tanah Barak Beach in a classic Volkswagen; to in-house dining experiences with Badung Regency delicacies, especially during their Balinese Blessing Ceremony & Buffet Dinner at IDR 600,000 net per person, vibrant Peken Traditional Market Experience at de Bale Lounge & Bar, and specially crafted Badung-inspired cocktails at de Bale Lounge & Bar. Lagoon Spa Badung Algae Wrap and the Signature Lagoon Kelapa Ritual treatments, inspired by Badung’s coastal livelihoods.

A unique celebration is through the work of artist Made Wartawan, who has driven the creative legacy of The Laguna Bali for 30 years, who will design an Endek pattern that encapsulates the spirit of every regency.

With the objective of being the Destination Authority for every guest, guiding them through the intricate layers of Bali’s regional identities, The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa invites you to join them in discovering Indigenous Bali.

The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua Lot N2

+62 361 771 327

@thelagunabali

thelagunabali.com