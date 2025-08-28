Four Seasons Fitness Hub 1

In 2024, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan introduced the revitalisation of The Sacred River Spa, one of Bali’s most celebrated wellness destinations. Following the introduction of Niskala Wellness Retreats, the resort extends its transformation with the launch of the Fitness Hub.

Perched above the enchanting Ayung River, the Fitness Hub at The Sacred River Spa is a dedicated space that unites modern training methods and restorative therapies, becoming the only jungle sanctuary in Bali that seamlessly interweaves ancient healing traditions with cutting-edge recovery treatments.

As part of the global movement of longevity tourism, the Fitness Hub presents guests with a holistic range of wellbeing, from ancient Balinese rituals to high-tech recovery, all amidst one of the world’s most tranquil river valleys.

Four Seasons Fitness Hub 2
Four Seasons Fitness Hub 3

Nestled high above the lush jungle canopy, the new Fitness Hub features a light-filled gym with panoramic river vistas, male and female locker rooms with steam and sauna, and a Fit Bar serving healthy refreshments. Moreover, three private studios, including a fully-equipped gym, a dedicated Pilates space, and a recovery zone, are available for one-on-one or couple sessions with certified instructors.

The signature recovery experiences offer Pulih Batin, a 90-minute breathwork ritual, contrast steam/ice therapy, and an infrared zero-gravity lounger, and Hydrotherapy Healing, a self-paced 30-minute circuit designed to boost circulation and reduce inflammation. The Pilates studio is equipped with reformers, weights, and spine barrels, while the gym features tools such as the FitBench, treadmill, and myofascial release equipment.

FRBS - FH 4
FRBS - FH 5

At the Fit Bar, guests can enjoy locally sourced, plant-based protein bars made with Balinese fruits and nuts, as well as kombucha brewed from rainwater and gut-friendly prebiotic drinks. More than just a place to exercise, the Fitness Hub is a crucial aspect of guests’ holistic renewal. By combining mindful movement, advanced recovery, and serenity of its river valley setting, they’ve created a wellness environment that supports body, mind, and spirit.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 201 6000 or or Four Seasons Chat: fourseasons.com/sayan/chat

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan
Jl. Raya Sayan, Ubud
+62 361 201 6000
@fsbali
fourseasons.com/sayan

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

OFFERS

Club & Suites Indulgence GHBALI - Aerial Shot with Peninsula View IV

Grand Hyatt Bali’s Club & Suites Indulgence Offer Promises Timeless Island Luxury

Bali Best Adventures 1

Discover East Bali: Amed Snorkelling Tour with Best Bali Adventures

Fairfield Savor & Stay 1

Embark on a Flavourful Getaway with Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian’s Savor & Stay Offer

Jumeirah-Bali-Two-Bedroom-Ocean-Villa-Aerial-1

Coastal Elegance Redefined at Jumeirah Bali’s Oceanfront Hideaway

Overall area drone shot

SIKI MATSURI: SIKI Marks 1st Anniversary with a Month of Flavours, Culture, and Celebration