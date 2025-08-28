In 2024, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan introduced the revitalisation of The Sacred River Spa, one of Bali’s most celebrated wellness destinations. Following the introduction of Niskala Wellness Retreats, the resort extends its transformation with the launch of the Fitness Hub.

Perched above the enchanting Ayung River, the Fitness Hub at The Sacred River Spa is a dedicated space that unites modern training methods and restorative therapies, becoming the only jungle sanctuary in Bali that seamlessly interweaves ancient healing traditions with cutting-edge recovery treatments.

As part of the global movement of longevity tourism, the Fitness Hub presents guests with a holistic range of wellbeing, from ancient Balinese rituals to high-tech recovery, all amidst one of the world’s most tranquil river valleys.

Nestled high above the lush jungle canopy, the new Fitness Hub features a light-filled gym with panoramic river vistas, male and female locker rooms with steam and sauna, and a Fit Bar serving healthy refreshments. Moreover, three private studios, including a fully-equipped gym, a dedicated Pilates space, and a recovery zone, are available for one-on-one or couple sessions with certified instructors.

The signature recovery experiences offer Pulih Batin, a 90-minute breathwork ritual, contrast steam/ice therapy, and an infrared zero-gravity lounger, and Hydrotherapy Healing, a self-paced 30-minute circuit designed to boost circulation and reduce inflammation. The Pilates studio is equipped with reformers, weights, and spine barrels, while the gym features tools such as the FitBench, treadmill, and myofascial release equipment.

At the Fit Bar, guests can enjoy locally sourced, plant-based protein bars made with Balinese fruits and nuts, as well as kombucha brewed from rainwater and gut-friendly prebiotic drinks. More than just a place to exercise, the Fitness Hub is a crucial aspect of guests’ holistic renewal. By combining mindful movement, advanced recovery, and serenity of its river valley setting, they’ve created a wellness environment that supports body, mind, and spirit.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 201 6000 or or Four Seasons Chat: fourseasons.com/sayan/chat

