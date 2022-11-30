From 27 November to 11 December, UMA Seminyak will host the works of artist Detu Wisesa in the exhibition titled Fragmented Realities. This will be the artist’s first solo art exhibition, in which Detu presents an array of different arts and medium, from watercolour to screen print, sometimes even a mixture.



Soleil et Chair 3 (2021)

Screen print with acrylic ink



Opus Esse Uno Unum Cognoscendi (2021)

Screen print with acrylic ink

The exhibition, ‘Fragmented Realities’, reflects the artist’s own perspective: Though Balinese, Detu moved around the country through Indonesia’s transmigration program, and whilst he identifies as Balinese, his nomadic life gives him an outsider’s perspective. Thus, through his work, Detu portrays many contrasting points of view – even if they conflict.

“Detu walks the lines between his many realities; of identity, techniques, materials, and perspective. The realities he himself posses are not only his personal stories, but the different realms and disciplines he crosses, or expands, with each of his artworks,” says exhibition curator Pande Sri W. Fragmented Realities will showcase Detu’s works made between 2021 and 2022. Inspired by little observations and analogies during his time on his motherland, Bali, each artwork presents reflection, conflict, and most importantly, escape.



Detu Wisesa

Untitled (2021)

Screen print with acrylic ink

Detu Wisesa (b. Lhokseumawe 1997) explore symbols and compositions through both digital and analogue techniques. He grew up in Balinese communities around Aceh and Jakarta, and graduated with a degree in Visual Communication Design at Binus University. He has since moved to Bali to pursue his artistry.

Find the Fragmented Realities Exhibition at:

Uma Seminyak

Jl. Kayu Cendana Oberoi No.1, Seminyak

@umaseminyak | @wisesadet

linktr.ee/umaseminyak