Set to be one of the biggest House and Techno festivals ever held in Bali, Burning Beach Festival promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts. On 16 and 17 December 2022, three epic stages will be setup to the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean at Canna Bali, Nusa Dua.

The two-day festival will be hosting 11 international headline DJs, as well as over 40 DJs based in Indonesia, hailing from Bali, Jakarta and around the world. Festival-goers will be brought on a musical journey through house and techno, as Burning Beach Festival collaborates with well-known brands and communities to set up iconic stages and sets, including Escape, Mixmag Asia, Desoner and Nebula, and much more.

The international headliners include: The international headliners include the likes of Anja Schneider (Ger), Dubfire (USA), A Friend of Marcus (Aus), Danny Tenaglia (US) Richy Ahmed (UK), Darius Syrossian (IR), Monkey Safari (Ger), Sergio Cucalón (Esp), Nakadia (Ger/Th), Ale de Tuglie (It) and Drumcomplex (Ger).

Canna Bali, the host venue for this debut Bali festival, cascades down the Nusa Dua headlands all the way to the pristine beachfront. It is comprised of stunning multi-functional spaces across different floors, including a state-of-the-art nightclub for the Burning Box late-night revellers. With quality music and incredible production, Burning Beach Festival aims to set a new bar for music and nightlife.

The Burning Beach Festival also provides some of the most luxurious VIP experiences for those who like to party in style. The VIP zone found on Level 1 of Canna Beach Club provides festival-goers with a spacious deck with pools with views to the stage, plus separate bars, cooking stations and canapés. The Super VIP Zone is located in the SKY restaurant, with a private table and air-conditioned space, inclusive of a signature dinner, separate bar, VIP entry and parking.

Tickets and Packages are already on sale, with Daily Passes, Weekend Passes, Group Packages, VIP Packages available for festival-goers. For more details, the full festival line up and to purchase tickets, head directly to the Burning Beach Bali website.

Website: burningbeach.com | Follow: @burning.beach.festival