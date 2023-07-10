Following the highly successful sold-out show of Indonesian-British pianist, George Harliono , Padma Musical Concert returns with another exciting classical music event in collaboration with Alliance Français Bali. The upcoming event will see a spectacular recital featuring French pianist and conductor, David Greilsammer.

On Monday, 24 July 2023, David Greilsammer will grace the Plumeria Grand Ballroom at Padma Resort Legian with his spellbinding piano performance. Renowned for his innovative masterpieces that link various art forms and cultures, David was dubbed by the media as ‘radical’, ‘courageous’, and ‘astounding’.

His most recent solo album, released by Naïve, has achieved over ten international prizes, while his work with Sony Classical has received high praise from notable publications including The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and The Sunday Times. Back in 2008, he recorded several dedicated works to Mozart and performed all of Mozart’s Piano Sonatas in a one-day “marathon recital” in Paris. He recently accomplished the astonishing task of playing and conducting all of Mozart’s twenty-seven piano concertos in nine back-to-back performances.

Scenes from a previous Padma Musical Concert, featuring concert pianist, George Harliono

In 2013, David Greilsamme became the Music and Artistic Director of the Geneva Camerata and has been renowned as the conductor in one of the world’s most distinguished and bold international orchestras. He recently showcased his musical prowess as a conductor and soloist with revered ensembles including the BBC Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Tokyo Metropolitan Orchestra, Hong Kong Philharmonic, Philharmonique de Radio France, and so much more.

The David Greilsammer Piano Concert will commence at 7pm, with registration and the cash bar opening at 5pm.

Don’t miss Padma Musical Concert’s exclusive one-night-only event and bear witness to David Greilsammer’s masterful craft. Ticket to the event is priced at IDR 300,000 nett per person. Tickets purchased with a student ID are eligible for a 50% discount. Purchase your ticket online here .

For more information reservations, please contact +62 811 3821 9512 or email dining.legian@padmahotels.com

Padma Resort Legian

Jl. Padma No. 1, Legian

+62 811 3821 9512

dining.legian@padmahotels.com

padmaresortlegian.com