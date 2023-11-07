Already lauded as one of Ubud’s most luxurious boutique resorts, Viceroy Bali have outdone even themselves with their latest offerings. With their Premium Club Pool Villas, which opened earlier this year, guests are not only welcomed into the best one-bedroom pool villa on the property but also are showered with bespoke experiences and surprises throughout their stay.

Set deep in a verdant river valley five minutes north of central Ubud, Viceroy Bali has created a retreat for sophisticated travellers. A modern take on Balinese architecture, where charming traditional thatched roofs and intricate stone carvings pay homage to the local style, blend the resort in with its blossoming natural surroundings.

The Premium Club Pool Villas are the latest addition to this luxurious complex. Perched high on the valley, each accommodation opens up to magnificent views, enjoyed from the impressive heated infinity pools and expansive private outdoor terrace.

Classic modern interiors define the indoor living space, a generous lounge and bedroom area filled in with an ample King-size bed and plush sofa. Comfort abounds, with a Bower & Wilkins Zeppelin speaker, in-room espresso coffee machine and 49” flat screen TV providing for modern needs whilst the Balinese accoutrements create a sense of place.

The palatial bathrooms are a feat of their own. Marble flooring extends to the giant bathtub centrepiece, with a walk-in rain shower and twin vanities providing privacy even within one’s own room.

Despite the clear opulence of the accommodation, it is the benefits a stay in the Premium Club Pool Villas grants guests that make this a truly enticing destination.

As suggested in its name, the accommodation offers a club room concept that opens up a world of bespoke experiences, an invitation to truly immerse oneself in the offerings of Viceroy Bali. These involve elevations in the everyday, including special villa amenity set up, mini bar replenishments (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), in-villa dining at no charge, surprise keepsakes upon evening turndown and even personalised gifts upon departure. In hospitality, it is the little things that matter, and these curated details and moments are what make a stay memorable.

The resort likes to keep some of their club room benefits as a surprise, though they share that many are experiential, be it in-room like the one-time floating breakfast or surprise set-ups for special occasions; or around the property, such as a couple’s massage at Akoya Spa, a private masterclass with the in-house Sommelier or mixologist, or even a five-course degustation lunch at the fine dining destination, Apéritif Restaurant and Bar.

Of course, Viceroy Bali’s other facilities are available too, from the iconic main infinity pool beside Cascades restaurant to the many active facilities including the fully-equipped fitness centre and in-resort squash court.

The Premium Club Pool Villas are an opportunity for guests to really spoil themselves, where service feels limitless and experiences are abundant. That pinch more of indulgence available at their behest.

Viceroy Bali

Jl. Lanyahan, Banjar Nagi, Ubud

+62 361 971 777

res@viceroybali.com

viceroybali.com