This festive season, it’s all about good food and good times over at Hard Rock Hotel Bali, the ever-popular family entertainment hotel on Kuta Beach. This year, the hotel brings all the festive favourites for an authentic Christmas feast, and a New Year’s pool party to ring in 2023.

Iconic Hard Rock Hotel Bali Swimming Pool

From their rock’n’roll themed rooms to their iconic, sand-filled lagoon pool, Hard Rock Hotel Bali has remained a favourite destination for families and travellers. With their unique take on a tropical holiday, bursting with games and entertainment, many happy memories have been made here. This holiday season, the hotel continues to deliver what they’re known for with a festive programme presenting an array of superb experiences for all.

To celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the hotel’s own Starz Diner has prepared a Tropical Christmas Buffet Dinner. Now this dinner features all of the festive favourites, including Roast Turkey, Gammon Ham, Angus Beef Strip Loin and much, much more. Of course, Hard Rock Hotel Bali presents some delicious additions like a chilled seafood bar with tiger prawns, Java de Clair oysters, and Asari clams, for those who love their fresh seafood. Desserts are part-and-parcel with the season and so a whole dessert stand will showcase eight different Christmas sweets, including a homemade ice cream station.

Classic Christmas Feast

To set the scene, a Christmas choir will sing carols during dinner, and Santa Claus will pay a ‘surprise’ visit for the kids! The Tropical Christmas Buffet Dinner is available from 6PM to 9.30PM, priced at IDR 600.000++ per adult, 50% off for children under 12, children under 6 eat free with accompany adult. Drinks package including unlimited house wine, selected cocktails, beer, juices and soft drinks are also available for only IDR 400,000++ per person.

To ring in the new year, Hard Rock Hotel Bali invites you to their ‘Havana Night New Year’s Eve Pool Party’. But, before you dance your way into 2023, enjoy a wholesome dinner at Starz Diner. The restaurant is pulling out all the stops for this last meal of the year, presenting a carvery station with Rosemary Lamb Shoulder, Cured Roasted Garlic Chicken, Salt-Baked Barramundi, 8-Days aged Roasted Rib Eye and, of course, the Balinese Suckling Pig. If that’s not a feast to finish on, what is? Alongside these meaty offerings is a selection of Sashimi and Sushi, seafood on ice, Izakaya-style hot plates and much more. Dinner starts at 6pm.

Starz Diner

Then, it’s down to Hard Rock’s iconic pool for an epic countdown party featuring a full live band, DJ and other entertainment. Guests are invited to dance on the central Sand Island, or even splash into the pool and have a really one-of-a-kind tropical new year’s eve.

Note, the Havana Night New Year’s Eve Pool Party is exclusively for in-house guests. Why not book a stay for this New Year’s Eve!

Room Reservations: bookingshardrockhotels.net

Dining Reservations: +62811 3861 373 (WA)

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Jalan Pantai Kuta

+62 361 761869

hardrockhotels.com/bali