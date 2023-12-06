This timeless Sanur resort, Hyatt Regency Bali, invites you to celebrate both Christmas and New Year’s Eve with them. Enjoy your festive moments at a classic Bali destination, with a serene setting surrounded by lush tropical gardens or overlooking Sanur Beach.

Christmas Feasts at Hyatt Regency Bali

Available on 24 and 25 December 2023

Over at Pizzaria, Hyatt Regency Bali’s renowned beachfront restaurant, indulge in a delightful Christmas Brunch. With live grills and carving stations, expect a generous range of international favourites, including Charcuterie & Cheese Platter, Antipasti, Wood-fired Oven Pizza, Seafood on Ice, Asian food stalls plus roasted and grilled meats. This merry brunch experience, which runs from 12pm to 3pm, is accompanied by live acoustic music and a visit from Santa Claus!

Priced at IDR 590,000++ per adult (food and curated non-alcoholic drinks), or IDR 1,080,000++ per adult with alcoholic drinks.

The resort’s Indonesia and grill restaurant, Omang Omang, has prepared its own feast for the occasion. Enjoy a Christmas Buffet Dinner featuring all the traditional holiday favourites. Feast on a vast selection, including Cheese & Deli, Seafood Bar, Carving station, Live Cooking station, Josper Grill, Dessert Room, and more. During the dinner, which runs from 7pm to 10pm, enjoy the music from a Christmas choir and live band.

Priced at IDR 890,000++ per adult (food and non-alcoholic drinks), or IDR 1,380,000++ per adult with alcoholic drinks.

New Year Celebrations at Hyatt Regency Bali

On 31 December 2023, have your ‘last supper’ of 2023 at Omang Omang, the resort’s Indonesian and grill restaurant. This New Year’s Eve Dinner, from 7pm to 10pm, will be the ultimate feast offering a huge spread of international favourites! Set in the al-fresco venue, expect an atmosphere of celebration and laughter. Priced at IDR 1,100,000++ per adult (food and curated non-alcoholic beverages), or IDR 1,700,000++ per adult with alcoholic beverages.

The fun continues along the beachfront as Pizzaria invites for a Countdown Party overlooking Sanur Beach. Starting at 10pm, enjoy cocktails, music and the ring in the new year with a Bali-style celebration — with toes in the sand and a gorgeous sea breeze! Minimum spend of IDR 400,000++ per adult inclusive of 2 cocktails and light bites. Sofa seating package for four persons available at IDR 1,500,000++, inclusive of 1 bottle of alcohol.

Celebrate the first day of the year with an indulgent brunch at Pizzaria. On 1 January 2024, enjoy an easy, breezy brunch and graze the day away, enjoying a Charcuterie & Cheese Platter, Antipasti, Wood-fired Oven Pizza, Seafood on Ice, Carving station, Charcoal Grill, Asian Food stall, and more at this peaceful seaside locale. Priced at IDR 590.000++ (food and curated non-alcoholic drinks), or IDR 1,080,000++ per adult with alcoholic drinks.

Book now:

+62 81519206862 (WA)

DPSBL-F&B.reservation@hyatt.com

hyattregencybali.com