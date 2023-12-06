In the highlands of Payangan, experience the magic of a ‘White Festive Season’ at the Padma Resort Ubud. The resort has gone to great lengths to create a snowy, Christmasy wonderland on its beautiful grounds, complementing the cool and crisp air of the mountainous region. As part of the year-end celebrations, the resort has also prepared a tapestry of dining delights to observe both Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

From 1 December 2023 to 7 January 2024, Padma Resort Ubud presents a specially prepared festive dining menu at The Puhu Restaurant. Expect holiday-inspired delights such as Spring Chicken Roulade, Grilled Beef Strip Steak, the excellent Mulled Wine Poached Pear dessert and other enticing dishes. At Payangan Lounge, explore a variety of special festive desserts available throughout the month. Both venues also offer exclusive holiday cocktails such as Holly Jolly, Passion Bell, Stay Cool Teddy, and more.

Christmas Celebrations

The little ones can enjoy a Joyful Christmas kids’ party on Christmas Eve and Day (24 & 25 Dec), held at Heliconia Ballroom from 5pm to 7pm. Activities include musical games, hair braiding, face painting, and movie night, including complimentary snacks, popcorn and hot chocolate on Christmas Eve, and Santa games, gingerbread decorating with Santa Claus, and Santa gifts, including complimentary chilled juice and fruit skewers on Christmas Day. Priced at IDR 250,000+ per child.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), savour the Eve of Joy dinner at The Puhu Restaurant from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Priced at IDR 690,000+ per person, the 4-course set dinner will be serenaded by a piano performance. On Christmas Day (25 Dec), celebrate the joyful day with the Taste of Christmas dinner at The Puhu Restaurant. Serving a bountiful international buffet spread accompanied by a live acoustic performance, the dinner is priced at IDR 580,000+ per person from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Book Now: WhatsApp | dining.ubud@padmahotels.com | Website

New Year Celebrations

On New Year’s Eve (31 Dec), kids can enjoy exciting fun at the Farewell 2023 kids’ party, featuring fun games, cake decorating, movie night and sparklers fireworks, including complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn at Wolly Kids Club from 3pm to 9pm. Priced at IDR 250,000+ per child.

Guests are invited to the Festive Four dinner at The Puhu Restaurant from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Priced at IDR 790,000+ per person, the 4-course set dinner will feature a live acoustic performance. Over at The Pool Café & Bar, the Sparkling Feast presents guests with an international buffet spread, featuring entertainment from a live DJ and acoustic performance, neon dance, and LED butterfly dance. Held from 6.30pm to 9.30 pm, the dinner is priced at IDR 1,500,000+ per person, including one Prosecco drink for the countdown party starting from 9.30pm.

Find out their full festive programme here!

Book Now: WhatsApp | dining.ubud@padmahotels.com | Website