Padma Resort Legian returns with yet another exciting entry in their Padma Musical Concert series. Their upcoming event will surely pique the interest of the most discerning jazz connoisseurs as internationally-acclaimed, Grammy-nominated and Bali-born jazz pianist, Joey Alexander is set to perform as a musical trio, Joey Alexander & Friends.

The limited two-night concert will be held at Padma Resort Legian’s Plumeria Grand Ballroom on Friday and Saturday, 15 & 16 September 2023. Born in Bali, 20-year-old Joey Alexander’s prodigious talent was evident from an early age, prompting his parents to relocate to the USA when Joey was only 11 years old.

During his time in the US, Joey received the mentorship and guidance of jazz maestros such as Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis, Allen Morrison of DownBeat Magazine and, for a time, was sponsored by the widow of tennis legend, Arthur Ashe, who allowed Joey’s family to stay at her estate in Alpine, New Jersey.

Scenes during previous Padma Musical Concert featuring world-class pianist, David Greilsammer on 24 July 2023

The young musician became the first Indonesian to chart on Billboard’s Top 200 and has been nominated for a Grammy Award three times. Over the last nine years in the USA, he has recorded six highly lauded albums and will perform several of his original music at the upcoming concert. He continues to enjoy the reverence of global audiences and fellow musicians, leaving them awestruck at prolific Jazz Festivals worldwide, from Odessa to Montreal, Newport to Copenhagen, Montreux to Detroit, Mackinac Island to the Julliard School of Music, and from New Orleans to Jakarta.

Joey has also performed at The White House for President Obama, played for a global television audience live from Lincoln Centre, and has also performed a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall. He’s also dedicated a decade of his professional career as a bandleader and composer.

“Travelling around the world to play in front of people has been a blessing, but it is a special kind of feeling if you have a chance to play and be welcomed at home. I can’t wait to present to the people of Bali my originals and popular songs from my past albums. See you real soon at Padma Resort Legian!” commented Joey.

The show starts at 7pm on both nights. Tickets are available for purchase now, starting at IDR 300,000nett per person. Festival Seating tickets purchased with a valid student IDR are entitled to a 50% discount. A 10% early bird discount is eligible for tickets purchased before 1 September 2023. BCA cardholders can enjoy a 20% discount. To purchase tickets, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3821 9512 or email

