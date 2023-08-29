W Bali – Seminyak’s renowned flame-grilled dining destination, FIRE Restaurant , returns with its special monthly Ember by Fire brunch. Held every first Sunday of the month, this upcoming brunch ritual is a special one as they collaborate with Kohaku, an artisanal Japanese desserts brand that specialises in confectionary pieces crafted using traditional methods.

Held on Sunday, 3 September 2023, from 12pm to 3.30pm, the exclusive monthly brunch is set to please the most discerning diners with its tantalising culinary offerings, showcasing a contemporary touch on the authentic flavours of Balinese spices in a perfect marriage of freshly caught seafood and premium meats.

Meticulously designed in sequence, the menu will usher diners on a progressive step-by-step culinary exploration, elevating their dining experience through the discovery of lip-smacking dishes. Spoiling diners with a la carte-style dishes, diners can add on cocktail and wine pairings to complement their brunch ritual.

The curated offerings consist of several sections, such as freshly baked goods for starters, followed by palate-teasing appetisers such as Salmon Carpaccio, Kaffir Lime-cured Local Tuna, and Foie Gras. Moving on to the Entrees, savour succulent grilled offerings such as Fresh Lobster, Octopus, and Calamari, accompanied by an assortment of condiments including salsa verde, lemon garlic butter, and chimichurri, before the star of the brunch is prepared and served tableside – the signature Tomahawk Steak and Spicy Chorizo Sausage.

Wrapping up the brunch with a sweet note, indulge in the palate-cleansing creations of Kohaku, presenting artisanal confectionary pieces that uphold the brand’s traditional handcrafted dessert techniques. Diners can expect Kohaku’s best-selling desserts including the iconic Mont Blanc dessert alongside the varieties of the Kohakuto tasting set. Kohaku’s organic tea will also be available, all grown organically on a small-scale farm in Bali, perched on the sacred Mount Batukaru.

The special Ember by Fire collaborative brunch is priced at IDR 950,000++ for the food and non-alcohol package; IDR 1,450,000++ for the cocktails play package; and IDR 2,400,000++ for the premium wine and champagne package.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

FIRE at W – Bali Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak, Kerobokan

+62 361 3000 106

bf.wbali@whotels.com

firerestaurantbali.com