HOSHINOYA Bali, the luxurious Japanese-inspired resort in Ubud, recently reached a new milestone as they celebrated their 5th anniversary on 20 January 2022. The luxury resort has consistently maintained its impeccable service, bringing forth the Hoshinoya Resorts experience and developing an astonishing global reputation, which has resulted in the resort collecting numerous acclamations and awards, including their most recent acclaim at Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.

To commemorate the new milestone, HOSHINOYA Bali will treat culinary connoisseurs on the island with the “Ubud Jungle Dinner”, available at the resort’s renowned Café Gazebo. Indulge in the elegant dinner set up, enclosed within the verdant jungle surroundings, where a 10-course dinner menu will be meticulously prepared and served featuring the concept of the five senses of sight, smell, taste, sound and touch seamlessly combined. The epicurean dining experience is created by Executive Chef Mitsuaki Senoo, where he draws upon his roots and techniques with his passion: creating one-of-a-kind culinary experiences.

The 10-course culinary journey showcases French and Balinese cuisine fused with a Japanese essence. The dishes consist of Greetings – Gazpacho with a hint of ginger and lime; The Story Begins – Gently Sauteed Bigfin Reef Squid with pistou, squid ink tuile; Gentleness – Slowly Cooked Salmon with cucumber sauce; Texture – Chicken Confit with black olive sambal matah; Joy – Sushi Mittsu; Aroma – Fried Seasonal Fish with Persillade with a touch of smoke; Refresh – Shiraae with fruits dressed with tofu, white sesame; Elevation – Beef Steak with a sauce of your choice, burdock chips; Camilan – Bubur Sumsum with Coconut Ice Cream; and Sweetness – Awayuki cheese with fruits, cocktail sauce.

This bespoke dining experience is available throughout February. Savour in an unforgettable culinary journey in the tranquil and enchanting Ubud ambience. Priced at IDR 3,500,000++ for 2 persons inclusive of one bottle of wine. Reservation is required four days in advance. The Ubud Jungle Dinner is exclusive to in-house guests only.

“Celebrating our 5th anniversary is a great moment, we have been striving to deliver the finest personal service and experience to our guests. We hope to continue to create exceptional journeys for our guests, such as our latest culinary feast, the Ubud Jungle Dinner, that will stay with them for a lifetime. We are very proud to be part of the Bali community and will continue to extend our values of Japanese hospitality “Omotenashi,” a commitment to provide personalized hospitality, commonly practised in Japanese inns,” said Takaaki Yasuda, General Manager of HOSHINOYA Bali.

Additionally, celebrate HOSHINOYA Bali’s 5th anniversary and enjoy a 50% discount for room rates from regular prices. To book, click here!

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 849 3080 or visit hoshinoya.com/bali/en/

HOSHINOYA Bali

Banjar Pengembungan, Desa Pejeng Kangin, Kec. Tampaksiring, Gianyar

+62 361 849 3080 | +62 878 7511 0511 (WA)

hoshinoya.com/bali/en/