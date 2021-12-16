Das Bistro by Mama’s, the gourmet culinary concept store located in Jalan Bypass Ngurah Rai, welcomes islanders to celebrate Christmas how it should be celebrated: with bountiful feast enjoyed together with family and loved ones.

Available from Thursday – Saturday, 24 – 26 December 2021, from 12pm onwards, treat your loved ones and yourself to the sumptuous Christmas feast at Das Bistro by Mama’s. Priced at IDR 350,000++ per person, the 4-course Christmas feast at their second-storey area presents diners with an extensive menu that’ll make your Christmas festivities a memorable one.

Starting with the Appetizer, indulge in their in-house smoked Atlantic Salmon on crispy Mesclun lettuce with poached prawns, tuna carpaccio and boiled quail eggs topped with keta caviar and lemon wedges. For the Soup, diners will be treated to a Creamy Broccoli Soup with truffled Chicken Dumplings served with crisp Chester Sticks.









For the Main Course, diners will have two options to choose from. The first is the Pan-fried Norwegian Salmon Steak in sesame crust, served on creamy garlic mashed potato, sauteed asparagus, lemon butter velouté, caramelised cherry tomatoes. The second option is a Succulent roasted imported Muscovy Duck Legs served with apricot and pistachio, baby potatoes, braised red cabbage, orange and rosemary sauce.

To conclude your Christmas feast, cleanse your palate with the dessert: Petit – Four, which comprises of Warm Mini Apple Strudel with vanilla sauce, Lemon Tart with Swiss Meringue, Strawberry Jalousie, and Cherry compote and cinnamon ice cream. For the Mignardise, a traditional German Stollen bread and Cookies.







Post-Christmas feast, why not take the time to explore the concept store and discover its various offerings and products. At Mama’s Delikatessen, you’ll find the island’s largest selection of prepared meats, cold cuts, sausages, salamis, fresh salads, fresh-cut sandwiches and cheeses. At the Bakery Corner, you’ll find freshly baked breads and pastries, coffee and tea counter all freshly brewed by the resident Barista. Soejasch Bali’s Concept Store features selected frozen and dry food items packaged for consumers, villas and the hospitality industry.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 448 6286, WhatsApp at +62 812 4975 8846 or email dasbistro.bymamas@gmail.com

Das Bistro by Mama’s

Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai No. 88A, Bali

+62 361 448 6286 | +62 812 4975 8846 (WA)

dasbistro.bymamas@gmail.com

dasbistrobymamas.com