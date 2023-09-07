For those in search of a peaceful escape immersed in the wonders of nature, retreat to an enchanting tropical haven on the Ubud highlands at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. With a name inspired by the entrance to a traditional Hindu temple, the resort’s Reserve Two-Bedroom Pool Villa or the Mandapa Three-Bedroom Pool Villa provides luxurious accommodation like no other.

Nestled amidst dense jungles and stunning verdure, Mandapa presents guests with a stay accentuated by utmost seclusion and privacy, allowing them to experience the perfect island escape in complete relaxation as they immerse in the calming sounds of the Ayung River that flows by the resort. The villas provide an idyllic retreat for those longing to replenish their mind, body, and spirit, whether on a family getaway or a break from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

As a coveted luxury travel destination, Mandapa showcases an astonishing collection of accommodations, tastefully designed to complement and celebrate the incomparable beauty of its natural topography, whilst respecting Balinese customs. Designed by the illustrious Jeffrey Wilkes of DESIGNWILKES, the design marries traditional Balinese aesthetics with modern elements resulting in a captivating destination for even the most discerning globetrotters. Each feature of the design pays tribute to nature by incorporating sustainable materials to create an eco-conscious environment.

At Mandapa, guests can live out their royal fantasies, as a Patih (the King’s attendant) or dedicated butler will tend to every guest’s needs throughout their stay. Upon entering the two- or three-bedroom villas, guests will be treated to a spellbinding panorama of the lush greenery, contemporary furnishings, and the serene sounds of water flowing from their private pools and the river.

The spacious 995 sqm Reserve Two-Bedroom Pool Villa is equipped with a separate dining room, a living room, a kitchenette, and a walk-in closet, while the Mandapa Three-Bedroom Pool Villa is even more expansive at 2,000 sqm, featuring a private library, pool cabana and the in-room spa treatment. The villas feature an expansive sundeck, complemented by cosy loungers and a shaded daybed, creating a dreamy oasis to unwind under the sun and drift away into the charm of the beautifully manicured gardens.

Embark on an immersive journey through a Balinese village at Mandapa, providing a sensory pathway to health and nature. Part of the Ubud adventure is unlimited access to nature and at Mandapa, you’ll be spoiled by uninterrupted rice paddy and river views from your private terraces, a showcase of the outdoor ability to work its way to inside comfort.

For more information and reservations, please email reservations.mandapa@ritzcarlton.com or visit mandapareserve.com

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Jl. Kedewatan, Banjar Kedewatan, Ubud

+62 361 479 2777

reservations.mandapa@ritzcarlton.com

mandapareserve.com