As Easter approaches, escape to the lush jungles of Ubud this Easter holiday and take the opportunity to indulge in some heart-warming quality time and reconnect with family and loved ones. The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud has prepared exquisite Easter promotions to make your celebrations an unforgettable experience.

The five-star accommodation has put together several enticing promotions to ensure guests enjoy a memorable Easter celebration. This Easter holiday, disconnect from your busy lives and take the opportunity to reconnect with your family and strengthen your bond as you spend quality time at the luxurious jungle resort with sumptuous feasts, a comfortable stay experience and exciting Easter activities.

On 17 April 2022, prepare yourselves for a grand feast on Easter Sunday as the resort has prepared an Easter Sunday Funday Brunch at Tall Trees Restaurant, from 11.30am – 3pm. Revel in the bountiful spread of delectable food as you immerse yourselves in the mesmerising view of Ubud’s lush greenery. Enjoy your brunch with complimentary access to The Westin Family Kids Club and live entertainment to enliven the day. The Easter Sunday Funday Brunch is priced at IDR 298,000++ per person.

Elevate your Easter weekend with a comfortable stay at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, with a special Easter Family Fun Staycation package which includes an array of fun family-friendly activities. With rates starting from IDR 2,000,000++ per room per night (without a minimum stay), the special package is inclusive of:

• Daily breakfast at Tabia Restaurant for two persons;

• A one-time Easter Sunday Funday Brunch (17 April 2022) for two persons

• complimentary access to The Westin Family Kids Club. WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, access to Infinity Pool and wellness activities.

This package is available to book now for stays until 17 April 2022.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud has curated a series of fun-filled activities including Arts & Craft available from 11-16 April 2022, and Easter Day activities on 17 April 2022, such as Easter Basket and Bunny Making, Egg Hunting, Pinata Easter Party, Easter Egg Mozaic and special Easter Movie Time.

For more information or reservations, please email resv.dpswr@westin.com or call +62 361 301 8989. To book via the website at www.westinubud.com, use promo code ‘EAP’

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud

Jl. Lod Tunduh, Singakerta, Ubud

+62 361 301 8989

www.westinubud.com