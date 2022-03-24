Now that international borders have started to reopen, the thought of travelling abroad is within reach once again! After two years of little to no travel outside of the country, it’s certainly time for a holiday. To celebrate this milestone moment, Singapore Airlines has partnered up with Bank Central Asia (BCA) for a two-day travel fair event with amazing travel deals up for grabs!

Dedicated to accommodating only the best travel experience for its customers, the two-day Singapore Airlines – BCA Travel Fair 2022 will be held on 26 and 27 March 2022. In the course of this two-day event, customers can expect enticing airfares and travel packages at branches of the participating travel agents in four Indonesian cities, including Denpasar – Bali.

To cater to customers’ convenience, this year’s Singapore Airlines – BCA Travel Fair will not be hosted in the typical convention format, but rather, at each participating travel agents’ branch where customers can inquire and make bookings directly.

The much-anticipated two-day Travel Fair will present customers with attractive fares to popular destinations including Singapore, Bangkok, Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Istanbul, Zurich, Paris, Vancouver, London, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Committed to spoiling customers with a wide range of options and wonderful benefits, BCA cardholders who purchase flight tickets during the travel fair at the participating agents’ branches will get exclusive promotional fares, 3x KrisFlyer miles, and 0% instalment for 6 months. The participating Travel Agents in Bali are: AntaVaya – Bali Cemerlang Tour – Golden Rama Express – Kuta Cemerlang Bali Jaya – Ramayana Tabikobo – Rotama Tour – Sumanindo Grahawisata

Mr. Alvin Seah Leng Tat, General Manager of Singapore Airlines Indonesia said, “As international borders reopen, we have collaborated with our partners to facilitate travellers who are keen to book and rediscover the joy of travelling again. Aside from the attractive airfares to many destinations in our network, our partners will be providing benefits and value-adds that will only be available during this Travel Fair.”

“The partnership between BCA and Singapore Airlines in this Travel Fair will give customers greater added value. This partnership will serve customers who miss travelling to various destinations. BCA offers easy and efficient payment method for all visitors,” added Mr. Santoso, Direktur PT Bank Central Asia.

Other Singapore Airlines – BCA Travel Fair 2022 partners include PT. Sabre Travel Network Indonesia, PT. Galileo Indonesia Perdana, an official partner appointed by Travelport in Indonesia, Amadeus, Krishop, Kris+, Pelago, Singapore Tourism Board, Tourism Western Australia, and Tourism Authority of Thailand, who will support the event with special souvenirs and more benefits.

The pandemic has caused the aviation and travel industry to suffer the most and this partnership between Singapore Airlines – BCA indicates the growing recovery of these two industries as both companies strive to fulfil the travel demands of customers, whilst providing quality and elevated customer experience.

For more information, please visit:

• www.singaporeair.com/in_ID/id/plan-travel/local-promotions/national/sqbcatravelfair/

• www.bca.co.id/en/promo-bca/2022/03/17/08/00/bca-singapore-airlines-travel-fair

• www.bca.co.id/id/Campaign/2022/SQTF-mar-2022/info-harga-bali