As one of the first boutique homestays in the lush hills of Ubud, The Pari Sudha is ready to welcome back international travellers to their unique accommodation, where guests will enjoy an authentic experience of staying amongst the local community. Adapting to the new normal standards, The Pari Sudha is CHSE certified which ensures the utmost attention to cleanliness, hygiene, safety and environmental sustainability.

The Pari Sudha is a locally-owned boutique accommodation that presents guests with an authentic Balinese community living experience with the highest standard of hospitality and service. They have launched the ‘Seclude Ourselves’ campaign, which provides guests with the benefit of a complimentary transfer from the airport to The Pari Sudha, hassle-free.

Not a typical homestay, The Pari Sudha welcomes guests to stay in one of their eight bespoke and exceptionally designed bungalows including the Holy Retreat room, where guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in a private lagoon surrounded by the lush natural surroundings; the Forest Retreat room, where guests can enjoy morning mediation in a private balcony; and the Forest Labyrinth room, where you can indulge in a relaxing downtime in the unique bath setup.

They will soon unveil a newly built wing, where guests can enjoy daily afternoon tea in a joglo lounge, pamper themselves with a rejuvenating spa treatment, relax in the new Olympic-sized pool and revel in local delicacies. These new facilities are planned to be operational in the second quarter of 2022.

Whether you’re a solo traveller, a honeymooning couple or a vacationing family, The Pari Sudha is ready to welcome you with the greatest pleasure. To book the ‘Seclude Ourselves’ offer, visit theparisudha.com

The Pari Sudha

Jl. Raya Petulu, Br. Petulu, Ubud

+62 819 0505 9333

info@theparisudha.com

theparisudha.com