Have you ever had a dining experience so impeccable that it left you wanting to extend your visit and stay the night? Well, Four Seasons Resorts Bali are giving you the opportunity to do just that with the return of their immensely popular program, ‘Dine Your Way to a Free Villa Stay’, available at both Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay and Sayan, Ubud.

Celebrating the reopening of Bali, Four Seasons invites guests to fully indulge in world-class dining and rejuvenating spa treatment, then be rewarded with a luxurious villa staycation.

Spend a minimum of IDR 5.000.000++ on dining and spa on any one day between 17 March and 17 April 2022 to receive a voucher for one night in a one-bedroom pool villa. Spend a minimum of IDR 9.000.000++ and receive a two night voucher.

The minimum spend is per resort, not combinable between Jimbaran Bay and Sayan, the voucher will be issued for the same resort that the minimum spend was experienced. More details on what indulgences you can enjoy per property below.

Four Seasons Jimbaran Bay

The program is valid for any treatment at Four Seasons Jimbaran Bay’s all-new Healing Village Spa (including the new spa afternoon tea package) as well as all-day, beachfront dining at Sundara, including any of their dining experiences available: ‘Paris to Bali’ Afternoon Tea, Jimbaran Seafood Night, Bali’s Longest Sunday Brunch, Afternoon Tea and daily 2-for-1 Sundowners.

By spending a minimum of IDR 5.000.000++ in one day, through a combination of any of the above, you will be rewarded with a voucher for a stay in the One Bedroom Garden Villa, an expansive 250m2 villa with a private infinity pool nestled amongst the Resort gardens; an impeccably furnished and decorated accommodation featuring Balinese antiques and carvings and furnishings draped in local Ikat fabric in rich, sensuous colours.

For enquiries and bookings, contact via FS Chat/WhatsApp or email to sundara.bali@fourseasons.com (Jimbaran Bay).

Four Seasons Sayan

Explore the wonders of this iconic property in Ubud and discover a world of healing, nature and conscious cuisine at unbeatable location by the flowing waters of the Ayung River. The ‘Dine Your Way to a Free Villa Stay’ program is valid for any treatments at the Sacred River Spa, home to healing practitioners, chakra ceremonies and one-of-a-kind Balinese spa rituals.

These treatments are combinable with any food & beverage offerings at Ayung Terrace, an enviable dining destination that hangs gracefully alongside the tree canopy, serving an array of authentic Indonesian cuisine. The Iftar Dinner Menu and Easter Lunch are also valid for the program. You can also choose to dine riverside at Sokasi Chef’s Table, or enjoy a drink at Jati Bar.

By spending a minimum of IDR 5.000.000++ in one day, through a combination of any of the above, you will be rewarded with a voucher for a stay in the resort’s plush One Bedroom Villa, a private enclave complete with garden and river valley views and swimming pool. A true escape.

For enquiries and bookings, contact via FS Chat/WhatsApp or email concierge.balisayan@fourseasons.com (Sayan).