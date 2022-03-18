Opening at the start of 2022, Sanora Villa is a family-focused villa destination in Sanur that presents a private, modern-meets-tropical accommodation experience amidst this favourite holiday destination.

Sanur has long been known as a ‘classical’ destination in Bali, a slow and sleepy fishing village meets charming tourist enclave. This charm continues to exist, where an atmosphere of yesterday’s Bali continues to emanate through the streets and the areas iconic beachfront.

Yet, the area’s more traditional style may not appeal to all travellers, especially when it comes to accommodation. This is precisely what Sanora Villa aims to address with their new and sophisticated complex of one- and two-bedroom villas: an accommodation for those who love Sanur but are in search for a more modern stay, complete with all of today’s amenities provided for.

Sanora is a member of the Ini Vie Hospitality group, known for their boutique destinations across Bali, including their popular Kaamala and Aksari Resorts in Ubud. In just two short months, Sanora Villas has quicly secured its place as #1 Best Hotel in Sanur by TripAdvisor, owing to their ability to meet the tastes and needs of today’s traveller.

What makes Sanora Villa so popular?

Firstly, the villa resort is found on the Sanur Bypass, making it a very convenient location for those hoping to explore different areas of Bali during their stay. Those who are a more Sanur-centric will be happy to know that the villas are only 5-minutes drive to Sanur Beach — or 10-minutes if you take Sanur’s preferred mode of transport, a bicycle!

Now, the accommodations themselves are what have made them favourite villas in Sanur. Each accommodation is a Two Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool; they are incredibly private, with 180 metres-squared provided for guests to feel at home. The ground floor of the villa is comprised of a very spacious living and dining area, as well as a kitchenette complete with a stove, microwave, fridge/minibar and cutlery. The open-concept living area, which opens straight out to the private pool (complete with sunbeds), consists of a proper dining table, sofa and LED Smart TV. It’s made to really feel like a cosy home that guests can call their own during their stay.

One bedroom is found downstairs, and the other is upstairs. Each of these are complete with a plush King-sized bed, plenty of wardrobe space and a desk — hopefully you won’t be needing to do any work on your holiday though.

The bathrooms are a real highlight at Sanora Villa, home to an expansive private bathtub for you to soak away your tensions and troubles; but there is also a sophisticated walk-in shower complete with rain shower.

The design of the villas are certainly contemporary, but exude a very tropical feel to them, utilising a lot of rattan, wood and natural materials to give each room a warm, homey feeling. There are so many services and amenities provided: each TV already has Netflix, there’s an Alexa Smart Speaker available to play music, Free WiFi, Coffee and Tea Maker, robes and slippers and a whole suite of bathroom amenities for your convenience.

Now, whilst it’s recommended you explore the island during your time in Bali, Sanora Villa Sanur does provide so many in-villa experiences for you to try, including a Candle Light Dinner and Floating Breakfast. The villas, although great for families, can also be used for Honeymooners with their one-bedroom villa if need be. Honeymoon Packages and Romantic Staycation Packages are available where flower decoration in the pool, bathtub and bed can be arranged.

Sanora Sanur

Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai Sanur No. 888

IG: @sanorasanur

WA: +628113986889https://www.sanorasanur.com/