Mediterranean cuisine, world-class pizza, and immersive design: these are the three elements that shape the concept behind Ubud’s latest culinary destination – KAJA by Numa. Opened on 5 June 2026, KAJA introduces a contemporary casual dining concept designed as more than just a restaurant.

Designed with sculpted cave-like walls, warm layered lighting, and a dramatic yet intimate ambience, KAJA by Numa delivers a dining atmosphere unlike anything else currently found in Ubud. Every detail has been meticulously considered to create a destination as memorable as the food itself.

Leading the kitchen brigade is Head Chef Michail, whose menu draws upon Mediterranean culinary heritage, infused with global techniques and Bali’s finest seasonal ingredients. The menu has been carefully curated to allow guests to move seamlessly from refined starters, such as Scallop Ceviche with coconut-yuzu tiger’s milk, to signature mains, including Slow-Braised Oxtail with crispy plantain, alongside premium wood-fired robata selections featuring Australian Wagyu and Tomahawk cuts.

Moreover, KAJA takes pride in its pizza programme, led by Pasquale Mormile, champion of the 2023 World Neapolitan Pizza Championship. With decades of experience in dough fermentation, Neapolitan traditions, and contemporary pizza-making techniques, he has developed a menu that balances authenticity with innovation.

From classics such as the Margherita and Marinara to more inventive creations, including the Tonno e Cipolla, showcasing four iterations of onion paired with raw tuna, and the Scarpetta, topped with handmade pesto and premium ingredients, the pizza selection reflects both craftsmanship and creativity.

As Ubud continues to thrive as one of Southeast Asia’s most progressive culinary and cultural hubs, KAJA promises an experience that transcends dining, bringing together design, hospitality, and culinary excellence in one destination.

Open daily from 5 PM to 12 AM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 858 7604 7835 or follow @kajabynuma for updates.

KAJA by Numa

Jl. Raya Pengosekan Ubud, Mas

+62 858 7604 7835

@kajabynuma

kajabynuma.com