A new addition to Berawa’s dining scene, Pony opens with a concept that brings together a restaurant, bar, and lounge into a single, flowing setting. Located on Jalan Raya Semat, the venue is designed for unhurried dinners that naturally transition into late-night drinks, offering a social dining experience that evolves throughout the evening.

At the heart of Pony is a wood-fired kitchen inspired by European culinary traditions, complemented by subtle Japanese influences and contemporary techniques. The menu centres on ingredient-driven cooking, with dishes ranging from grilled meats and seafood to handmade pastas and shareable plates, all shaped by the flavours of charcoal, smoke, and flame.

The drinks programme follows a similarly considered approach. Beginning with lighter aperitivo-style serves, the cocktail selection progresses towards more spirit-forward creations as the evening unfolds. Modern classics are interpreted with restraint, incorporating techniques such as clarification and carbonation while maintaining a focus on balance and drinkability.

The venue’s interiors draw inspiration from classic New York lounges, pairing deep burgundy tones, layered textures, and curated artwork with contemporary design details. As day turns to night, the ambience shifts accordingly, moving from relaxed dinner service to a more energetic late-evening setting.

Beyond its regular dining and bar offerings, Pony plans to host a programme of collaborative events spanning music, art, and culture, adding another dimension to the venue’s identity. With hospitality at its core, the team aims to create a welcoming space where guests can settle in for a meal, a drink or an evening that lingers well into the night.

Open daily from 6 PM until late.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 368 5382 or follow @pony.bali for updates.

Pony

Jl. Raya Semat, Tibubeneng

+62 813 368 5382

@pony.bali

ponybali.com