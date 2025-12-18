A culinary destination unfolds along the black sand shores of Nyanyi Beach. Here, among coastal calm and verdant scenery, KŌRO Bali invites guests to embark on a flavourful journey that brings three distinct cultures into the kitchen, that of Bali, Japan and Italy.

KŌRO Bali straddles a quiet coastline, a design-forward venue that exudes the feeling of a luxurious countryside home, consisting of a Bar Lounge, Wine and Cigar Cave, Main and Private dining rooms, all overlooking the pristine Sanja Garden and Indian Ocean beyond. Timber and stone materials, expansive windows that open the space up to the surroundings come together to give KŌRO Bali its natural, but elegant ambience. It is a serene location designed for culinary discoveries; a destination for discerning diners in search of something special.

It is in the kitchen that the real magic happens. Chef and Co-Founder Eric Cocollos presents his Kokumikase Journeys, curated set menus that take inspiration from the Japanese concept of koku, a food profile defined by rich, complex and full-bodied flavours. But this is not a Japanese restaurant: the KŌRO Bali culinary team presents a modern gastronomic experience that harmoniously merges Japanese and Italian culinary traditions, guided by Bali’s own seasonal produce.

The restaurant’s signature dishes are not meant to be representative of ‘fusion’ dining, instead, flavours and elements of each cuisine inspire something entirely new.

KŌRO features two Kokumikase Journeys that vary in their flavour profiles: ‘Verdure’, which leans to organic, fresh, earthy, citrus; and ‘Rosso’, favouring floral, oceanic, spice and berry notes. Both of the menus are seasonal and locavore (sourced locally), with dishes created to deliver that deep, complex full-bodied feeling on the palate, i.e. koku. A vegetarian menu is also available.

KŌRO Bali is more than just a restaurant, however. It is also the training grounds for young culinary professionals honing their skills in a fine dining environment. It is one pillar of the Nyanyi Bali group, also home to the Bali Culinary Pastry School – on of the island’s leading educational institutions focused on hospitality and culinary pursuits, managed by KŌRO Bali Co-founder, Made Ariani Siswanto.

Designed as a gastronomic destination, KŌRO Bali invites guests to go an epicurean escape; a journey in search of unique and sophisticated flavours, served in the serene ambience of the Tabanan coastline.

KŌRO Bali

Jl. Pantai Nyanyi, Tabanan

+6281138117484 (WA)

korobali.com