Ankhusa Restaurant Ubud Presents Festive Feasts for Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Nestled amidst the lush tropical forests of Ubud, the charming Ankhusa Restaurant Ubud, located in Aksari Resort Ubud, has prepared enticing festive feasts to accommodate your year-end celebrations.

To celebrate Christmas, the restaurant welcomes guests to immerse themselves in the warmth and joy of the holiday season with “Merry Feastmas”, an exclusive Christmas set dinner crafted to indulge the senses. Available on 24 & 25 December 2025, the festive dining offer combines refined flavours, elegant presentations, and the signature hospitality of Ankhusa Ubud.

The four-course set menu begins with an Amuse Bouche, followed by a delicate Steamed Chicken appetiser, and a rich and velvety Cauliflower Truffle Soup. The main course features two chef-crafted options: Pan-Seared Barramundi with sweet corn purée, grilled okra, baby carrots, and lemon beurre blanc sauce, or Slow-Cooked Beef Cheek in a red wine glaze with truffle mashed potatoes, carrots, and cranberry sauce. The dinner concludes with a sweet finale featuring a festive Yule Log Cake, a classic holiday dessert reimagined with chocolate sponge, cream, strawberry coulis, and mint leaf. The Merry Feastmas set dinner is priced at IDR 750,000++ per person or IDR 1,500,000++ per couple.

To welcome 2026, the restaurant invites guests to usher in the New Year with “A New Year Feast”, a festive BBQ buffet dinner designed to unite friends and families together for a memorable celebration. Guests will be spoiled with a smorgasbord of indulgent dishes, starting with the fresh Salad Bar and comforting bowl of Soto Ayam.

Highlights from the Grill Station include Grilled Tiger Prawn, Chicken Breast, Beef Short Ribs, White Fish, Pork Skewers, and Vegetable Gratin. Complementing the grilled delights, the Hot Stations feature Crispy Potato Wedges, Herb Rice with garlic and kaffir lime leaves, and Grilled Corn Cob glazed with butter. Conclude your festive meal with the mouthwatering Dessert Selection, including Sliced Tropical Fruits, Vanilla Choux, Chocolate Mousse, and Traditional Onde-Onde. Available from 31 December 2025 to 1 January 2026, the dinner is priced at IDR 850,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact them via WhatsApp or follow @ankhusabali on Instagram.

Ankhusa Restaurant Ubud

Jl. Raya Desa Kenderan A No.88, Kenderan

WhatsApp

@ankhusabali

thewonderspace.com/ankhusabali